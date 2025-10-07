Nissan’s latest SUV is coming: First look at the all-new Tekton in India

Nissan today revealed the name and offered a tantalizing preview of the design for the newest edition to the global SUV lineup: the All-New Nissan Tekton

Ahead of its full unveiling and start of sales in 2026, the Tekton is designed and engineered to disrupt the C-SUV segment. It will be the second product under Nissan Motor India’s ‘One Car, One World’ strategy, manufactured in partnership with Renault at the Chennai plant for sale within India and future export to select global markets.

Design and Inspiration

Nissan’s newest SUV, the Tekton, draws design inspiration from the company’s longest-running and most iconic SUV, the terrain conquering Patrol. When it arrives next year, it will combine a bold aesthetic with robust reliability, premium craftsmanship, and a suite of advanced technology features.

At the front, a powerfully sculpted bonnet and distinctive C-shaped head lamp signature—reminiscent of the Patrol—pair with robust lower bumper to create a commanding and imposing presence that belies the vehicle’s size.

The side profile features an imposing, muscular stance, designed to create an unmistakable silhouette on the road. Paying homage to the region, the front doors of the Tekton feature a ‘Double-C’ shaped accent, incorporating a subtle mountain range motif inspired by the Himalayas.

At the rear, an available vibrant red illuminated lightbar spans the width of the vehicle, conveying a sense of sturdiness and connecting the ‘C-shaped’ tail-lamps. The Tekton nameplate is prominently displayed across the tailgate below.

Alfonso Albaisa, Corporate Executive, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd says, “The all-new Nissan Tekton draws its design inspiration from our legendary Nissan Patrol. It is designed to disrupt, dominate, and deliver everything today’s modern consumer desires. Imposing, stylish, and built to set a new benchmark in India and beyond, the design and build quality are distinctly Nissan—embodying the best of Nissan’s SUV DNA.”

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, comments, “The Nissan Tekton is going to be at the centre of the Nissan Motor India’s resurgence story and offers a glimpse into the future of our product portfolio in the country. With its commanding stance, bold looks and premium interiors, we are confident that it will be a segment disruptor, appealing to customers seeking a robust yet refined C-SUV. This model will spearhead Nissan’s growth story in India.”

A name that reflects Nissan’s ambition

The name “Tekton” is of Greek origin, meaning “craftsman” or “architect”. It aligns with Nissan’s ethos of precision engineering and innovation that enriches lives. The name signifies a powerful, premium C-SUV that embodies engineering excellence, performance, and a distinctive design identity. The Tekton will be a choice for those who are “shaping their world” through their careers, passions, or lifestyles.

The Tekton will be key to Nissan Motor India’s plans to strengthen its presence and expand its product portfolio in the country. As part of this growth, Nissan Motor India is rapidly expanding its dealership network.

Further details, including confirmation of the specific export markets, will be provided in a future announcement.

