Nissan’s Kim Less named 2023 Automotive News All-Star

Automotive News has selected Kim Less, vice president, Aftersales, Nissan Americas, as its 2023 All-Star in the Aftersales category. Automotive News All-Stars is an annual program honoring outstanding auto industry leaders.

Less is the first woman to lead the Aftersales function for the Americas in Nissan’s history, a role to which she brings more than 30 years of experience in global supply chain, aftersales, manufacturing and engineering. Less has already guided the Aftersales function to significant growth as she works to drive customer satisfaction, brand loyalty and profitability through delivering positive customer experiences. Her current scope spans a team of 1,600 people on two continents and more than 2,000 dealers.

Since joining Nissan in 2010, Less has earned roles of increasing importance throughout Nissan’s aftersales and parts logistics operations. In her prior role as director of Aftersales Supply Chain Management, she improved employee morale and sentiment and led the team to earn the 2020 North American Parts Benchmark Top Automotive Supply Chain award. A people-centric leader, Less spent time with frontline workers at 16 parts distribution centers in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, hosting coffee chats and listening to feedback.

Outside of her primary responsibilities, Less serves as the executive sponsor for eNable, Nissan’s affinity group supporting the quality of life and work for employees with disabilities. She also serves on the board for Nashville’s Second Harvest Food Bank – a Nissan Neighbors partner.

Less holds a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering and a master’s degree in engineering management from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. She also completed the Global Executive Leadership Program through The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Read Less’ interview in Automotive News here.

SOURCE: Nissan