Nissan’s contribution to Renault Group’s second quarter 2025 earnings

Nissan released today its results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025/2026 (April 1st, 2025 to March 31st, 2026)

Nissan’s results, published in Japanese accounting standards, for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025/2026 (April 1st to June 30th, 2025), after IFRS restatements, have a negative contribution to Renault Group’s second quarter 2025 net income estimated at -€127 million[1].

As a reminder, following the sales by Renault Group of Nissan shares and the cancellation of the acquired shares as part of the buyback by Nissan, Renault Group’s holding position as of today amounts to 35.71% of Nissan’s capital (17.05% of Nissan shares are held directly and 18.66% are held in the French trust of which Renault Group is the beneficiary).

[1] Based on an average exchange rate of 163.8 yen/euro for the period under review and an interest percentage of 35.9% at June 30, 2025.

SOURCE: Nissan