Nissan’s contribution to Renault Group’s – Full year 2024 earnings: €211 million

Nissan released today its results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024/2025 (April 1st, 2024 to March 31st, 2025)

Nissan’s results, published in Japanese accounting standards, for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024/2025 (October 1st to December 31st, 2024), after IFRS restatements, have a positive contribution to Renault Group’s fourth quarter 2024 net income estimated at €59 million[1].

Therefore, Nissan’s contribution to Renault Group Full Year 2024 results amounted to €211 million.

As a reminder, following the sales by Renault Group of Nissan shares and the cancellation of the acquired shares as part of the buyback by Nissan, Renault Group’s holding position as of today amounts to 35.71% of Nissan’s capital (17.05% of Nissan shares are held directly and 18.66% are held in the French trust of which Renault Group is the beneficiary).

[1] Based on an average exchange rate of 162.5 yen/euro for the period under review and an interest rate of 35.9% at 31 December 2024.

SOURCE: Nissan