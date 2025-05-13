Nissan’s contribution to Renault Group’s first quarter 2025 earnings

Nissan released today its results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024/2025 (April 1st, 2024 to March 31st, 2025)

Nissan’s results, published in Japanese accounting standards, for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024/2025 (January 1st to March 31st, 2025), after IFRS restatements, have a negative contribution to Renault Group’s first quarter 2025 net income estimated at -€2,204 million[1].

This negative contribution includes impairments and restructuring costs necessary for effective turnaround initiatives communicated by Nissan on April 24, 2025.

As a reminder, following the sales by Renault Group of Nissan shares and the cancellation of the acquired shares as part of the buyback by Nissan, Renault Group’s holding position as of today amounts to 35.71% of Nissan’s capital (17.05% of Nissan shares are held directly and 18.66% are held in the French trust of which Renault Group is the beneficiary).

[1] Based on an average exchange rate of 160.4 yen/euro for the period under review and an interest rate of 35.9% at 31 March 2025.

SOURCE: Renault Group