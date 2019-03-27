Nissan’s board receives governance improvement recommendations

Nissan’s board of directors has received the report from the Special Committee for Improving Governance, which was established following the discovery of management misconduct led by the company’s former chairman. The report summarizes the committee’s proposals for governance improvements and recommends a framework for the best governance as a foundation for Nissan business operations in the future.

The company’s board of directors will review the committee’s proposals with the greatest attention as soon as possible and will proceed with plans to improve the governance structure.

To view the full report in PDF, please click here.

SOURCE: Nissan