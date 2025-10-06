Nissan’s Amsterdam parts hub celebrates 40 years of operational excellence

More than 1.57 billion parts processed and delivered across Europe and beyond

Nissan’s Motor Parts Center B.V. (NMPC) in Amsterdam is celebrating 40 years as a driving force behind the brand’s European and global aftersales network. Since its founding in 1985, NMPC has grown into a logistics powerhouse—estimated to have processed and delivered over 1.57 billion parts to dealers and distributors across 100 global destinations.

From pioneering direct deliveries in the Netherlands in the early 1990s and expanding across Europe and beyond, to launching a digitised logistics system in 2024, NMPC has led the way in operational innovation. Today, the facility handles approximately 4,000 inbound parts order lines and 17,500 outbound shipments daily and maintains stock of around 110,000 parts – all while championing sustainability.

“Home to around 400 dedicated colleagues, NMPC represents the very best of Nissan’s values—innovation, collaboration and stand-out customer-first service,” said Stephane Lamari, VP Aftersales, Nissan Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania (AMIEO).

“We are proud to be a key partner within Nissan’s global logistics network and look forward to many more years driving progress through sustainable practices and operational excellence.”

At the heart of NMPC’s success is a forward-looking mindset. The facility has made significant strides in environmental leadership, installing 9,000 solar panels across its entire site and transitioning to a shared heating scheme that allows it to use excess heating from neighbouring organisations, as well as introducing a zero-waste recycling policy. The inclusion of the solar farm means that NMPC generates 70% of its electricity on-site – enough to power around 900 homes – avoiding over 1.17 million kg of CO₂ emissions annually. NMPC remains firmly committed to continuing investments in environmental innovation for the future.

“Celebrating four decades of NMPC is a proud moment and is testament to the strength and efficiency of our logistics operations,” said Leon Dorssers, Chief Operations Officer, Nissan AMIEO.

“Located in Amsterdam, NMPC is not only a beacon of operational quality – it’s also neighbour to the heart of our newly established Nissan eNEST business region covering Benelux & Scandinavia. The region represents the most advanced electrified markets and is designed to foster closer collaboration, accelerate electrification, and deliver a more agile and customer-focused model. Having a premier logistics hub within is a real advantage as we drive this new region forward.”

Launched earlier this year, eNEST is Nissan’s newest business region, uniting Benelux* and Scandinavia under a shared vision for innovation, talent development and electrification. This is in response to the rapidly changing automotive market and will allow the business to react more quickly to better serve customers and partners. By aligning operations more closely across these markets, Nissan aims to enhance customer service and drive sustainable growth. As a key entity located within the eNEST business region, NMPC plays a vital role—delivering smarter logistics, greener solutions and world-class service across Europe and beyond.

*Benelux comprises Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands

SOURCE: Nissan