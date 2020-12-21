Nissan@Home takes car buying completely online – from test drive to delivery

Nissan is launching Nissan@Home, a complete online shopping program for customers who, if they choose, will never have to leave the comfort of their home to buy a vehicle from a Nissan dealership. The solution will be available through participating Nissan dealerships throughout the U.S. in the coming months.

Nissan@Home provides customers a seamless online experience. A customer will be able to schedule and complete a test drive, manage the purchase process, take delivery, and handle service needs from a computer, tablet or mobile phone. They can transition into a Nissan dealership at any time during the process, or complete the deal from a remote location of their choice – their home, a local coffee shop or anywhere they have online access.

“Nissan@Home gives customers what they’re asking for – the ability to purchase a vehicle on their terms,” said Dan Mohnke, vice president, ecommerce. “Through this new program, Nissan dealers can provide a better customer experience which can, in turn, help improve their own business performance. It’s an important first for Nissan, and a great value to our customers.”

A proven success

Seven Nissan dealerships participated in a test of the concept this past summer representing markets in Virginia, Michigan, Texas, Florida and Illinois. Each dealership in the pilot program recommended that Nissan proceed with a nationwide rollout.

“You see what’s happening now with holiday shopping. Online buying is massive and absolutely what today’s consumer is wanting. COVID-19 has only increased that demand,” said Dan Banister, owner of Banister Nissan of Chesapeake and Banister Nissan of Norfolk, both in Virginia. “It was remarkable what we found during the test this summer. Our sales close-rate nearly doubled with customers who used this online shopping solution.”

For now Nissan’s Digital Retailing Solution remains available to customers of the pilot dealerships.* Additional Nissan dealerships can now enroll which could enable availability to Nissan customers throughout the U.S. by this spring.

* Banister Nissan of Chesapeake; Banister Nissan of Norfolk; Coral Springs Nissan; Douglass Nissan of Waco; Jeffrey Nissan; Tamaroff Nissan; Uftring Nissan

SOURCE: Nissan