Nissan Xmotion Concept makes national debut at the 2018 Canadian International Auto Show

For the first time in Canada, Nissan today revealed the Xmotion (pronounced “cross motion”) concept, a design exploration for a potentially groundbreaking compact SUV. Taro Ueda, Vice President of Nissan Design, returned to the CIAS for the second time after presenting the Sport Sedan Concept on press day in 2014.

Building on Nissan’s long history of cutting-edge crossovers and SUVs, including the recently introduced Nissan Kicks and Qashqai, the new Nissan Xmotion concept is a highly advanced crossover that fuses North American utility with Japanese craftsmanship and modern technology.

The Nissan Xmotion concept features strong hints of a traditional SUV – the high stance, high-utility proportions and bulked-up fenders, stuffed with all-terrain-ready wheels and tires. Inside, the Xmotion concept’s crafted interior design symbolizes a Japanese landscape, honouring Nissan’s roots while incorporating advanced graphic user interfaces and autonomous driving technologies.

Taro Ueda and his team recently accepted a prestigious award for the Nissan Xmotion Concept. On January 16th, the Xmotion concept was bestowed with the “Innovative Use of Color, Graphics or Materials” award at the 2018 North American International Auto Show. The award was one of several bestowed by the prestigious collective of automotive designers known as EyesOn Design. It is the second consecutive time Nissan has won this award, following last year’s Vmotion 2.0 concept, which also was named as “Best Concept Vehicle.”

Our diverse crossover lineup is rooted in a strong history dating back to the ’80’s, but we have never seen a Nissan utility vehicle quite as bold and eye-catching as the Xmotion Concept,” says Joni Paiva, president of Nissan Canada Inc. “We have fused our company’s Japanese heritage with a highly advanced-technology experience. The result is a concept vehicle with something for everyone to appreciate. Everything from the ‘floating commander’, to the interior inspired by landscape, and details like deep cuts and wedges in design – will leave a lasting impression on show goers.”

Nissan announces three-year partnership with FLO

Just in time for the first deliveries of the 2018 Nissan LEAF in Canada, Nissan Canada announced a new partnership with FLO, the most comprehensive and reliable charging ecosystem in Canada.

The FLO Home charging station and the FLO Network are recommended by Nissan Canada as the prime charging solutions for owners of the fully-electric Nissan LEAF. This agreement follows a successful one-year pilot project in Quebec.

Nissan LEAF buyers will be able to purchase the FLO Home charging station directly from participating Nissan dealerships across Canada along with their new vehicle. In addition, FLO will be offering new LEAF owners a free membership card to access its country-wide charging network.

With their FLO Network card, LEAF owners will also be able to rely on Canada’s largest EV charging network to power up their LEAF when travelling. FLO network membership provides drivers with access to thousands of public charging stations from coast to coast, including those of FLO’s partner networks, the Electric Circuit (Quebec) and eCharge Network (New Brunswick).

“As the global pioneer in mass-market EVs, Nissan is proud to collaborate again with FLO. The new 2018 Nissan LEAF offers more range at 242 kilometres, Nissan’s most advanced technology features like e-Pedal and ProPILOT Assist, dynamic new design – and all at great value with a list of key EV features now fitted as standard. Therefore, we anticipate a considerable surge in our EV business moving forward.

“New and existing LEAF customers will receive peace of mind for reliable charging options through our partnership with FLO, which is a pioneer in its own right for allowing EV drivers to push beyond their boundaries,” says Joni Paiva, president of Nissan Canada Inc.

