Nissan wraps up 90th anniversary celebrations with online ‘taste’ drive

Today marks Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s 90th anniversary and the culmination of a months-long celebration of the company’s customers, fans, employees, and communities that have supported it throughout the past nine decades

Today marks Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.’s 90th anniversary and the culmination of a months-long celebration of the company’s customers, fans, employees, and communities that have supported it throughout the past nine decades.

In line with its founding spirit to “Dare to do what others don’t”, Nissan is celebrating with the unveil of its sweetest creation. Finished in a rich hue of brown, the celebratory cake features an exquisite hand-crafted design and a rich, decadent interior. It’s open for online ‘taste’ drives!

This marks the finale of a physical and digital series that has explored and celebrated Nissan’s daring moments from past and present, while providing an exciting glimpse into the company’s future. These included:

A special 90th anniversary exhibit at the company’s global headquarters here, highlighting its full history

A ‘Daring 23’ series of social content marking the company’s activities and adventures from markets all over the world

A commemorative online anniversary booklet on the company’s global website.

These examples demonstrate the ways Nissan has highlighted key moments in its history as a way to extend its appreciation to all those who have made it possible.

Nissan is driven by an unwavering commitment to enrich people’s lives with thrilling journeys and pioneering technology in its aim to create a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive world.

SOURCE: Nissan