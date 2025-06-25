Nissan: World Premiere of the all-new Patrol NISMO

NISMO delivers 495 HP for the most powerful Patrol ever

In a bold showcase of performance, Nissan today premiered the all-new Patrol NISMO at an event in the Middle East. Explicitly developed through extensive customer insights from the region, the latest iteration is perfectly tailored to the Middle East’s driving preferences and performance expectations.

Born from decades of motorsport excellence, NISMO (short for Nissan Motorsports) represents the pinnacle of Nissan performance, engineering, and innovation. Every NISMO model is designed to offer an adrenaline-packed driving experience, and the all-new Nissan Patrol NISMO blends the robustness of an SUV with the precision of track-inspired engineering.

A dedicated team of specialized engineers, handpicked for their expertise in high-performance development, worked exclusively on the all-new Patrol NISMO, to unleash the most potent Patrol ever.

With a specially tuned twin-turbo V6 delivering region-exclusive performance, optimized aerodynamics, and bold new styling cues, the all-new Patrol NISMO introduces substantial advancements in both performance and design. A retuned suspension and a more pronounced exhaust note heighten the driving experience, while signature NISMO details reinforce its unmistakable motorsport pedigree.

The launch of the all-new Nissan Patrol NISMO exemplifies the Re:Nissan strategy’s market-specific focus, leveraging core strength in the large SUV segment to boost brand presence and profitability in the Middle East. It solidifies the flagship Patrol SUV’s positioning with greater appeal and competitiveness in the region.

Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President & President – Middle East, KSA, CIS – Nissan & INFINITI, said: “Since the introduction of the first Patrol NISMO in 2015, our customers have continually valued its mix of performance, exclusivity, and craftsmanship. This all-new model was developed from the ground up utilizing customer insights from across the Middle East. It has been rigorously tested in the region’s most challenging environments, underlining the significance of this market to Nissan. With its race-inspired styling and powerful 495 HP engine, the all-new Patrol NISMO offers the thrilling sensation of a sports car while maintaining the commanding presence of an SUV, an ultimate icon with unmatched edge and authenticity. Building on the legacy of its predecessors, the all-new Patrol NISMO is purpose-built for those who seek exhilaration without compromise.”

Powerful performance

Exclusive to the Middle East, the all-new Nissan Patrol NISMO boasts a class-leading 495 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque in Sport Mode — the highest output for the VR35DDTT engine anywhere globally. This region-specific tuning is a direct result of extensive customer insights and feedback, reinforcing Nissan’s commitment to crafting vehicles that reflect the performance expectations of Middle Eastern customers. Engineered with precision for regional conditions, this potent powerplant embodies Nissan’s mission to defy ordinary and push the boundaries of performance.

Beneath the sculpted hood lies the VR35DDTT twin-turbo V6 engine, a masterpiece of engineering, assembled with precision at Nissan’s famed Iwaki Plant in Japan. Its distinctive NISMO-red engine cover and commemorative metal plate speak to the craftsmanship behind every unit, a detail reserved for vehicles of the highest performance pedigree. Paired with a recalibrated 9-speed automatic transmission and paddle shifters, the Patrol NISMO delivers an unfiltered connection to the road, whether accelerating on long straights or carving up steep mountain passes.

Every element is fine-tuned to elevate both performance and confidence behind the wheel. A new bumper design channels cool air directly to the brakes, reducing disc temperatures by 6%, a critical advantage during high-performance driving. Layered air diffusers at the rear don’t just look aggressive but actively optimize aerodynamics, ensuring greater high-speed stability and sharper on-road handling.

Together, these enhancements make the Patrol NISMO more powerful, more responsive, and more attuned to the needs of the region’s most discerning drivers. It’s an SUV built to perform and excite every time the engine roars to life.

Iconic design

At the front, the face of the all-new Patrol NISMO commands attention with a dramatic V-Motion grille reimagined through both vertical and horizontal strokes. The three-dimensional honeycomb mesh has been purposefully designed to optimize airflow into the radiator, increasing cooling performance in demanding conditions.

The side portions of the front bumper incorporate grille-side air curtains that divide airflow horizontally and create vortices. These vortices help pull air from inside the wheel wells, reducing lift, increasing downforce, and contributing to sharper, more confident handling.

Around the rear, aerodynamic refinement continues with an extended rear spoiler that has been elongated to shift the air separation point away from the body. Additionally, rear side air splitters, layered air diffusers, and air outlets collectively generate rear downforce and improve grip.

NISMO red accents are integrated into the “Layered Double Wing,” visually and functionally reinforcing the car’s precision-tuned performance potential. Complementing this is the Formula E-inspired rear fog lamp, adding a racing-inspired aesthetic while enhancing safety in low visibility, further emphasizing the Patrol NISMO’s motorsport pedigree.

Customers can choose from five striking exterior color options: White Pearl, Gray Metallic, Blue Metallic, Black Pearl, and a NISMO-exclusive Stealth Gray. These colors are available in monotone configurations, as well as dual-tone options featuring a contrasting black roof, creating six distinctive variations. The dual-tone configuration particularly emphasizes the Patrol NISMO’s commanding presence, complemented by contrasting NISMO red accents that amplify its aggressive stance and aerodynamic silhouette.

Inside, the Patrol NISMO cabin features a black-and-red color scheme, with contrast stitching on the dashboard, seats, steering wheel, and doors. Every surface combines tactile and visual quality, from precision-cut metallic elements and red decorative finishers to genuine leather and soft suede-touch materials.

The seats offer exceptional support, firmly holding occupants during spirited driving, with a honeycomb quilting pattern that mirrors the exterior grille mesh. Signature NISMO logos embroidered into the headrests and touches such as red seat belts, a red start/stop engine button, carbon fiber-inspired surfaces, and aluminum accelerator and brake pedals further enhance the sporty and high-performance atmosphere.

Elevated drive experience

The all-new Nissan Patrol NISMO delivers a driving experience that’s as thrilling as it is refined, shaped by extensive motorsports expertise and meticulously tuned for the region’s demanding expectations, with a recalibrated suspension system at its core. This system features NISMO-tuned E-Dampers that automatically adjust damping levels in real-time, sharpening responsiveness and enhancing ride stability whether navigating tight corners or cruising on long highways. The result is a deeper sense of control, improved composure at high speeds, and heightened confidence through tight corners.

Complementing the suspension upgrade is an electronic power steering system specifically tuned for the Patrol NISMO. This intelligent tuning ensures that the vehicle remains easy to maneuver in the city while delivering assertive confidence on highways and winding roads alike.

This transforms routine drives into thrilling moments behind the wheel. Adding to the sensory thrill is the NISMO-tuned exhaust system, engineered to deliver a deep, resonant note that amplifies the vehicle’s performance character. Inside the cabin, Active Sound Enhancement (ASE) enriches this sound profile, creating a multi-layered auditory experience that engages driver and passengers alike with every surge of acceleration.

Underscoring the SUV’s track-inspired pedigree are 22-inch forged aluminum alloy wheels, co-developed with RAYS — a brand synonymous with high-performance racing. The 9-spoke layout, which is a unique NISMO design, provides optimal structural rigidity while minimizing weight by 23% than the base model, offering improved lateral stiffness and brake cooling efficiency without compromise.

Paired with high-performance tires, these wheels unlock the Patrol NISMO’s full cornering potential, ensuring maximum grip and lateral control across a variety of conditions. Together with VDC control and suspension tuning, the Patrol NISMO delivers exceptional high-speed stability and cornering capability, inspiring confidence in the driver and ensuring a smooth, yet sporty ride in every scenario.

The all-new Nissan Patrol NISMO joins the current Patrol lineup in the region, now offering three distinct choices: the iconic Patrol, the lifestyle-oriented off-roader Patrol PRO-4X, and the track-inspired Patrol NISMO. Each model caters to the unique needs and passions of drivers and the all-new Patrol NISMO will be available through Nissan’s partner network across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and the wider Middle East from July 2025 onwards.

Key specifications for Patrol NISMO in Middle East

Patrol NISMO Patrol Dimensions OAL (mm) 5,295 (+90) 5,205 OAW (mm) 2,070 (+40) 2,030 OAH (mm) 1,945 1,945 Wheelbase (mm) 3,075 3,075 FR O/H (mm) 1,020 (+30) 990 RR O/H (mm) 1,200 (+60) 1,140 Tread FR (mm) 1,730 1,730 Tread RR (mm) 1,730 1,730 Approach/Ramp/Departure Angle [°] 23/26/25.5 27.5/27/27 Min Ground Clearance (mm) 195 244 Tire/Wheel size 275/50R22 275/50R22 Mass Curb Weight (kg) 2,817 2,813 Seating Capacity 8 8 Engine Displacement (cc) 3,492 (Twin Turbo) 3,492 (Twin Turbo) Max Power (HP @rpm) 495 @5600 425 @5600 Max Torque (Nm @rpm) 700 @3600 700 @3600

SOURCE: Nissan