Nissan wins two Car of the Year 2018 awards in Thailand

Nissan Motor Thailand today won two Car of the Year 2018 awards at the 39th Bangkok International Motor Show 2018, held at Impact Muang Thong Thani.

The Nissan X-Trail 2.0V Hybrid received Best Hybrid SUV Under 2,000 CC and the Nissan Navara D/C Sportech was named Best Pickup 4WD Under 2,500 CC at Car of the Year 2018 awards ceremony, a major part of the annual motor show.

“Nissan Thailand is truly honored to receive these two Car of the Year 2018 awards today,” said Sureethip La-Ongthong Chomthongdee, vice president Marketing, Nissan Motor (Thailand) Co., Ltd. “It reflects our success and demonstrates the company’s commitment to delivering the highest quality vehicles to meet our customers’ needs. They also highlight Nissan’s goal to deliver Innovation That Excites, and we will continue to serve our customers who are at the heart of everything we do, by delivering new and dynamic new innovations across our diverse range of products.”

This is not the first time these vehicles have been recognized through awards and accolades. The Nissan X-Trail was recognized as the most loved SUV in the world and one of the world’s all-time favorite vehicles by leading international automotive consultancy firm, JATO Dynamics. It found that more than 795,000 X-Trails were sold worldwide in 2016, making it the world’s best-selling SUV.

The Nissan X-Trail 2.0V Hybrid was recognized with the Best Hybrid SUV under 2,000 CC award as a result of its many innovative features, including Pure Drive Hybrid and Intelligent Dual Clutch Control. This one-of-its-kind SUV delivers powerful acceleration equivalent to a 2.5-liter engine, yet consumes 20% less fuel than similar vehicles. It also comes with the highly efficient intelligent new X-TRONIC CVT transmission that offers a 7-speed manual transmission with enhanced acceleration performance plus improved fuel efficiency. This multipurpose SUV is fully equipped with top features that enhance the convenience and safety of every driver and passenger.

The Nissan Navara D/C Sportech – with its strong, sporty look and consistent outstanding performance – received the Best Pickup 4WD Under 2,500 CC award. Its durable chassis and engine provide an outstanding combination of better fuel conservation combined with reduced emissions. The powerful 2.5-liter DOHC in-line 4-cylinder turbo diesel powertrain produces a maximum of 190 horsepower and its four-wheel-drive system enables heavy hauling over almost any rugged terrain that a driver may encounter. The 2018 Navara is also equipped with state-of-the-art Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies like Around View Monitor (AVM) and seven airbags that increase driver confidence and ensure the safety of all.

These latest prestigious Car of the Year 2018 awards from Grand Prix International Public Co., Ltd. add to last year’s accomplishments where Nissan received nine prestigious automotive awards. These included five awards for Car of the Year 2017, three awards for BIG Best Car of the Year 2017, and a Thailand Automotive Quality Award.

The Nissan X-Trail and Navara also received multiple awards last year: The Nissan X-Trail Hybrid was named Best Hybrid SUV, the Nissan Navara D/C Sportech won the Best Pickup 4WD award, and the Nissan Navara King Cab received Best Narrow Body award – all Car of the Year 2017 category awards. The Nissan Navara was also recognized as the Best Pickup in the BIG Best Car of the Year 2017 awards.

This impressive list of awards and accolades recognizes Nissan’s unwavering commitment to continuously developing new and innovative technologies and quality products that are tailored to the many different needs of its valued Thai customers and their ever-changing lifestyles.

