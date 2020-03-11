Nissan wins two ‘Car of the Year 2020’ awards in Thailand

The all-new Nissan Almera 1.0-liter turbo and the Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary edition were both awarded ‘Car of the Year 2020’ awards at an event held ahead of the 41st Bangkok International Motor Show 2020.

The all-new Nissan Almera 1.0 turbo, an intelligent urban sedan, won the ‘Best Technology Eco Car’ while the Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary edition was named ‘Best Riding Quality Sport Car’ at the prestigious awards ceremony. Held at Impact Muang Thong Thani, the awards are a key component of the annual Bangkok International Motor Show event.

“Winning two ‘Car of the Year’ awards at the important Bangkok International Motor Show 2020 is a great honor that truly recognizes Nissan’s efforts to deliver new and dynamic innovations for our customers across our entire product range. These two awards show Nissan’s commitment to putting our valued customers at the heart of everything we do,” said Peter Galli, Nissan’s vice president of Communications in Thailand.

The all-new Nissan Almera 1.0 turbo received this latest award for its high performance and great fuel economy with low CO2 emissions, making it ideal for the modern urban Thai lifestyle. Its new powertrain delivers a maximum power output of 100 PS, torque of 152 Nm, and fuel consumption of 23.3 kilometers per liter – providing better acceleration and power output.

“We are really excited by the strong customer booking momentum and positive feedback we have received from both the media and our valued Thai customers for this intelligent urban sedan. It delivers outstanding performance in both city conditions and long-distance driving, along with many best-in-class safety technologies from Nissan Intelligent Mobility that bring more safety and enhanced comfort for all vehicle occupants,” Galli said.

The all-new Nissan Almera’s interior has also been totally redesigned to accommodate a new instrument panel, infotainment screen, steering wheel and seats. The stylish passenger cabin features high-quality design and exemplary craftsmanship, and retains its reputation for best-in-class roominess with head and legroom to spare.

“The fact that the awarded all-new Nissan Almera is manufactured in Thailand is testament to the global quality of our local manufacturing operation and employees. It continues to ‘challenge all beliefs’ about city cars,” Galli added.

The special version Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary is Nissan’s iconic super sports car, engineered and refined from Nissan’s experience in global motorsport development. The GT-R provides an ultimate high-performance driving machine with its powerful 555 Ps 632 Nm of torque 3.8-liter V6 24-valve twin-turbocharged engine.

This GT-R features a revised 6-speed dual-clutch transmission with a refined “R mode,” suitable for both road and track. It provides a more aggressive downshift that better anticipates swift cornering, resulting in a reduced understeer and a more driver-intuitive feeling. The adaptive shift control is programmed to change shift schedules to fit the user’s driving style, making it possible to drive according to the law on public roads, with full brute force available on the racetrack.

“This award recognition demonstrates Nissan’s unwavering commitment to continuing to develop new and innovative technologies that offer ‘fun-to-drive’ experiences, along with vehicle warranties and service that exceeds our valued customer expectations and gives them greater peace-of-mind,” Galli concluded.

These latest awards follow other recent honors for Nissan vehicles over the last year. The Nissan Terra won both the ‘Best PPV Diesel 2WD Under 2,500 cc’ from Grand Prix Group’s Car of the Year 2019 awards, as well as the ‘Big Best Car 2019 award for best seven-seater PPV 4WD’ from Yanyont Square Group at the BIG Motor Sale 2019. Nissan in Thailand also received recognition for ‘Outstanding Brand Image for Good Governance’ from the Thailand Automotive Quality Awards (TAQA). These accolades highlight Nissan’s ongoing focus on product quality so as to to continually meet customer needs.

Customers can visit one of over than 170 Nissan showrooms in 77 provinces nationwide to receive more information, or contact the Nissan Call Center on 02 401 9600, or go online at www.nissan.co.th

SOURCE: Nissan Motor