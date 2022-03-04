Nissan wins three Car of the Year 2022 awards

Nissan in Thailand won three prestigious ‘Car of the Year 2022’ awards including the Nissan Almera Sportech VL as Best Sedan under 1,000 cc, Nissan Navara PRO-4X 4WD 7AT for Best 4WD Pickup under 2500 cc, and Nissan Terra Model VL 4WD 7AT Award for Best Diesel 4-Wheel Drive SUV Engine under 2500 cc

Nissan in Thailand won three prestigious ‘Car of the Year 2022’ awards including the Nissan Almera Sportech VL as Best Sedan under 1,000 cc, Nissan Navara PRO-4X 4WD 7AT for Best 4WD Pickup under 2500 cc, and Nissan Terra Model VL 4WD 7AT Award for Best Diesel 4-Wheel Drive SUV Engine under 2500 cc. The awards came from a selection of cars that are outstanding in each aspect both imported and domestically manufactured. The ceremony was held recently at Challenger Building, IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center, Muang Thong Thani.

Car of the Year is an annual event organized by Grand Prix International Public Company Limited aiming to promote a good image in the automotive business and industry in Thailand by selecting cars that are outstanding in each aspect both domestically manufactured and imported. This is for the benefit of the public to receive information to make purchasing decisions based on best suitability. It is also beneficial to the automotive companies to develop products to meet customer needs.

Masao Tsutsumi, Vice President – Marketing & Sales of Nissan Thailand, said “Car of The Year awards reflect Nissan as a leader in exciting technology that empower customer journey and society which in line with Nissan Ambition 2030, company’s long-term vision to empower mobility and beyond as we move towards the future with responsibility to the environment, society and customer needs. Nissan integrates customer journey with driving confidence and excitement for intelligent mobility. These awards are all key elements that represent Nissan determination to implement our reform plans to achieve goals and operational excellence.

Almera Sportech is fun to drive and fuel-efficient sedan with a 1.0-litre turbo engine producing a maximum power of 100 horsepower (Ps) and torque of 152 Nm (Nm), providing strong and fast acceleration from continuous torque (flat torque). There is also a feature to automatically cut off the engine when the car is stopped (Idling Stop), helping to save more fuel. The feature can be turned on and off on demand. It comes with a XTRONIC CVT transmission system that enhances the driving performance with D-Step Logic that provides smooth gear changes, in the meantime, gives an instantaneous acceleration for better overtaking. The model comes with complete Nissan Safety Shield 360 technologies that work together to provide safety monitoring and intervening to prevent accidents when necessary.

Navara PRO-4X reflects toughness allowing the driver to go on new challenges and adventures with confidence with a striking exterior design and a new aggressive black tone front grille. The decorations enhance the strong structure and style in unique forms such as door handles, side mirrors, roof racks and black-toned wheel hubs. For design, it also stands out with orange-red accents inspired by the colors of magma from volcanoes, contrasting with the front grille and dark black wheels. Enhanced with an orange-red Nissan logo with a black background, the PRO series uses 17-inch alloy wheels with YOKOHAMA GEOLANDAR All Terrain tires AT-S G012, a new customized suspension that can go anywhere. PRO4X (4WD) comes exclusively in Stealth Gray color and complemented by interior black seats. The stitching on the leather and synthetic seats conveys an off-road feel with the PRO4X logo and a sporty steering wheel. The console is in piano black color; the gear knob and the door panels are covered in genuine leather giving a comfortable feeling while driving and outstanding with orange-red accents inside the cabin.

The new Nissan Terra, a versatile, multi-purpose SUV perfect for families with a new contemporary design, features and functionality. It reflects the best in refinement, utility and modernity, it combines outstanding driving performance, durability, design excellence and comfort. With upgrades and enhancements based on customer feedback, it has been customized to give all occupants the highest standard of 360-degree safety technology, best entertainment system and a new premium, sleek look inside and out. With a 2.3 – liter twin-turbocharged YS23DDTT engine producing a maximum power of 190 horsepower (Ps), a maximum torque of 450 Newton – meters (Nm) from 1,500 rpm, providing high performance, fuel efficiency. The twin turbo engine gives less vibration reducing noise in the cabin for comfortable journey. The 7-speed automatic transmission that makes take-off, acceleration or driving in the city smoothly yet powerful full of power that gives confidence in every ride. Manual mode (M mode) makes driving more fun than before. The new Nissan Terra is compatible with all types of diesels, including B7, B10 and B20.

SOURCE: Nissan