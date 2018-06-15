Nissan wins climate solutions award for innovative energy technologies

Nissan has won the Excellence in Climate Solutions Award for its pioneering work to develop electric vehicle technology and energy services systems.

The accolade is part of the FT/IFC Transformational Business Awards, given by the Financial Times and the International Finance Corp., a member of the World Bank Group. Nissan was specifically recognized for its Vehicle-to-Grid and second-life battery systems.

The awards focus on groundbreaking, commercially viable solutions to global development challenges. Past winners include the Cross-Boundary Energy Fund in Kenya, Rwanda and Ghana, which improved the efficiency of solar assets; and the Piramal Foundation in India, which uses technology to give rural villages access to safe water.

Nissan’s Vehicle-to-Grid system enables energy from electric cars to be fed back into the electricity grid. This can make the grid more stable and sustainable. It can also help consumers manage their energy supply.

Nissan’s second-life energy storage systems use batteries taken from Nissan LEAF and e-NV200 electric vehicles. The batteries are turned into energy storage units for homes and other buildings.

The company’s work to develop electric cars and energy services technologies is part of its Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision for changing how cars are driven, powered and integrated into society.

“This recognition validates Nissan’s continuing efforts to integrate EV technology into society,” said Nissan Executive Vice President Daniele Schillaci. “From launching the first mass-market electric vehicle, the Nissan LEAF, to developing Vehicle-to-Grid technology, we will continue leading the way toward a zero-emission future through Nissan Intelligent Mobility.”

Nissan recently launched Nissan Energy Solar for consumers in the U.K. The package includes integrated solar panels, battery storage and a home energy management system.

For more information: https://live.ft.com/Events/FT-IFC-Transformational-Business-Conference-and-Awards-Dinner-2018

