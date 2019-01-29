Nissan widens Micra appeal in Europe

The Nissan Micra is now more appealing than ever thanks to an extensively revised powertrain lineup.

Three new customer choices have been added to the Micra range: an all-new upgraded and more efficient turbocharged petrol engine with “world-first” technology; the debut of an Xtronic automatic, on sale in the UK from February, linked to the same engine; and the arrival of a more powerful “warm hatch” flagship powertrain with lowered ride height, revised suspension and sharper steering. In addition, Nissan has also launched an all-new grade, the Micra N-Sport, which delivers an exclusive design upgrade both inside and outside the car.

As well as delivering “More Micra” than ever before, each new version offers improved powertrain refinement and response on all road surfaces and in all driving conditions.

“With a greater focus on efficiency and performance, these new models further broaden the appeal of the Nissan Micra,” said Helen Perry, general manager, small cars, Nissan Europe. “We are now in a position to better meet the needs of Europe’s compact hatchback customers.”

The three new powertrains have been developed through the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. By using the strength and resources of the Alliance, Nissan can deliver synergies that push the boundaries of what’s possible from a three-cylinder turbocharged gasoline engine. Each offers the highest levels of performance and refinement to customers, meets the strictest standards of reliability and durability as well as reduced CO2 emissions.

SOURCE: Nissan