Nissan What’s New – August 2019

The best-selling vehicle in the Nissan lineup – the 2020 Rogue – is added to this edition of What’s New. Following a number of enhancements for the previous model year, Rogue remains essentially unchanged for 2020. The 2020 Maxima also makes its first appearance. Nissan Safety Shield 360 is now standard on all five Maxima grade levels, along with some other new model year enhancements. See below for all the details on both Rogue and Maxima.

Also updated is the 2020 Versa – which has arrived at Nissan dealers nationwide with a starting MSRP of $14,730. See below for the full price list for the dramatically styled all-new Versa. Also added is full pricing for the 2020 Nissan GT-R, Nissan GT-R Track Edition and the GT-R NISMO.

2020 Nissan Rogue

The 2020 Rogue is available in three well-equipped grade levels, S, SV and SL, each offering a highly desirable combination of compact overall size and ample interior roominess. Rogue, Nissan’s top-selling model, features a full array of Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies – starting with the advanced ProPILOT Assist1. ProPILOT Assist is standard on Rogue SL and available on SV models.

Rogue SV and SL grades also come equipped with standard Nissan Safety Shield 360, which includes Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Warning, radar-based Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and High Beam Assist.

SOURCE: Nissan