Nissan: Welcome to the All-New Silence S04 Nanocar Line-up

Launch of four new Silence S04 Nanocar models, all distributed via Nissan’s European dealer network: The new entry level L6e model ‘Unico’ at less than €10,000 The premium L6e ‘Vivo’ The enhanced L7e ‘Plus’ A Cargo model available in L6e or L7e for Last Mile Delivery and Commercial use

Together with parent company Acciona, Silence is launching battery swap stations in France – helping remove key barriers to EV adoption and making micromobility even more accessible for Nissan customers.

The new releases land as Nissan and Silence celebrate a year-long European distribution partnership and as Nissan starts to expand its distribution to new European markets Already launched in France, Germany and Italy in 2024. The following markets are now under Nissan’s distribution: Netherlands, Belgium, Luxemburg, Norway, Denmark, UK, Turkey, Poland, Greece, Ireland Netherlands SOS is June 2025, with the other markets following later this year.



Expanded S04 line up to answer to European demand for electric mobility

Madrid — Nissan and Silence have expanded their S04 Nanocar range with four new models, responding to the growing demand for comfortable, compact mobility solutions that are suitable for urban living. Distributed exclusively via Nissan’s European dealer network, the line up now includes:

Silence S04 L6e ‘Unico’ – A new entry-level model priced under €10,000

– A new entry-level model priced under €10,000 Silence S04 L6e ‘Vivo’ – An enhanced premium model

– An enhanced premium model Silence S04 L7e ‘Plus’ – An upgraded model with higher power and range

– An upgraded model with higher power and range Silence S04 Cargo – Available in L6e or L7e, this dedicated model supports last-mile and light commercial operations

The expanded Nanocar line-up reflects Silence and Nissan’s shared mission of a more inclusive approach to electric mobility – tailoring vehicles to suit the everyday journeys people make in cities, towns and beyond.

“With this expanded range, through our Nissan retail network we are offering our Nissan customers even more choice when it comes to how they move – whether that’s commuting, running errands or operating a small business. Each model brings together premium design, everyday comfort and compact convenience that fits effortlessly into city life and beyond. It’s part of our shared ambition with Silence to make electric mobility more accessible, more adaptable and more relevant to how people live today” – Gareth Dunsmore, Managing Director, Nissan eMicro Mobility AMIEO.

Enhanced models offer comfort, connectivity and performance

The all-new Silence S04 Nanocar L6e model ‘Unico’ delivers up to 100 km of range and now includes a rear-view camera. Available for under €10,000 subject to local taxation, the entry level model expands affordable urban mobility.

The premium Silence S04 Nanocar L6e ‘Vivo’ model adds upgraded features such as a 7-inch TFT screen, an improved braking system, and a multifunctional steering wheel that has integrated call in / call out control. Available to drive from age 14 (depending on local regulation), both L6e models offer 6 kW (8.1 hp) of power, with a self-limited top speed of 45 km/h.

The upgraded Silence S04 Nanocar L7e ‘Plus’ builds on the premium L6e features with enhanced power and a higher top speed, making it suitable for larger roads and longer urban commutes. The L7e offers 14 kW (19 hp) and a top speed of 85 km/h.

All S04 models feature:

A secure, weather-protected cabin, with air conditioning and heating as standard – crucial for year-round comfort and a standout advantage over other vehicles in this segment.

Removable, interchangeable batteries. The trolley style batteries can be removed and charged in a standard domestic socket, avoiding any need for charging infrastructure or expensive on street chargers.

Compact dimensions and agile handling for dense city environments.

Access to the My Silence app – giving drivers full visibility and control over their S04 Nanocar. Available on iOS and Android, the app enables: Keyless entry, ignition and vehicle sharing features. Location tracking, motion alerts, and route planning. Remote access to battery level, remaining range, and CO₂ savings.



Cargo model supports last-mile delivery

Designed for urban businesses, the new Cargo model – available in both L6e and L7e formats – offers a 414-litre load compartment. It’s ideal for last-mile delivery, service and compound operations, and other light commercial uses in urban areas.

Battery stations to launch in France

This summer, Acciona and Nissan will be trialling Battery Stations in France, starting in Paris this Summer. Located at Nissan dealerships, fuel stations, and public car parks, these stations allow users to exchange depleted batteries for fully charged ones in under 30 seconds.

The ‘Battery as a Service’ (BaaS) model significantly reduces the upfront cost of ownership and eliminates the need for battery maintenance. By introducing battery swapping and flexible battery ownership models, Nissan and Silence are helping to lower the barriers to EV adoption – particularly for city-based drivers who may not have access to home charging – and making electric mobility even more accessible for a broader range of customers. At present, Silence has 160 battery exchange points in strategic areas around major cities and expects to have more than 200 points (in Spain) by the end of the year.

Customers can also opt for the Silence S04 Nanocars under battery subscription, which allows them to save up to €2,000 for the two-batteries models. With battery subscription scheme, customer purchases the S04 Nanocar without the battery, reducing the overall cost of the car. To support the adoption of this shared modular mobility initiative from Nissan and Acciona, the first year of the subscription will be free.

About Nissan AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania)

Nissan AMIEO comprises Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania markets. This vast and diverse region employs more than 19,000 people and covers 140 markets with a population of around 3.8 billion. The AMIEO region also boasts an extensive vehicle offering, including the iconic Nissan Patrol SUV, pioneering Nissan Qashqai and the fully electric crossover, Nissan Ariya.

Sustainability is at the core of Nissan’s long-term vision, Ambition 2030, which sets out to deliver electrified models and technological innovation in key markets globally and support Nissan’s goal to be carbon neutral across the life cycle of its products and operations by 2050.

For more information about Nissan’s products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

About Silence

Silence is Acciona’s electric vehicle brand. The company develops, with its own technology, zero-emission motorcycles and cars with swappable batteries. In 2023, Silence was, for the fifth consecutive year, the European leader in electric motorcycle sales. www.silence.eco

About Acciona

Acciona is a global company and a leader in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offer includes renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transportation and mobility systems, resilient infrastructures, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. Acciona recorded sales of €17 billion in 2023 and has a business presence in more than 40 countries. www.acciona.com

SOURCE: Nissan