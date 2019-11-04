Nissan upgrades NV300 and NV400 vans

Nissan has revamped its mid and full-size van range, updating both the NV300 and NV400 with efficient engines, all-new interiors and smart tech options ensuring the best user experience. The new models feature efficient powertrains meeting new Euro 6d-TEMP emissions standards, with cleaner engines and reduced NOx.

Efficient engines and a new Dual Clutch Transmission

NV300

The Nissan NV300 is a robust choice for passengers or cargo, with the mid-sized van offering spaciousness and comfort. This latest update now adds even greater power to the range thanks to the introduction of 170HP and 145HP engines plus the option of brand new Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), which allows for improved driver comfort through smoother acceleration and dramatically improved fuel efficiency. There are six versions available:

170 HP (manual and automatic)

145 HP (manual and automatic)

120 HP (manual)

95 HP (only available for van versions)

NV400

Available in a variety of body types – including Panel Van, Dropside, Tipper or Crew Van – the NV400 is sturdy and resilient providing the customer with a van customizable to their specific business needs. The full-sized NV400 is powered by the same 2.3-liter diesel engine as fitted in the acclaimed Nissan Navara pickup and features the new Nissan ‘interlocking grille ‘giving distinct truck like ruggedness. There are five versions:

180 HP (manual and automatic)

150 HP (manual and automatic)

135 HP (manual)

Comfortable cockpit and enhanced driver comfort

NV400

With the aim of improving driver comfort, the cabin of the NV400 has been completely refreshed. This includes:

All-new dashboard and steering wheel design for improved comfort, ergonomics and premium appearance

Improved storage & utility including pull-out tray and generous door panel storage

New features such as wireless charging and an updated Infotainment system in the style of a smartphone replication

NV300

The NV300 interior has also been given an impressive revamp thanks to upgraded seat fabric, satin chrome finishes, a new dashboard color (black instead of the previous grey) and improved equipment, including a new-generation DAB audio system.

SOURCE: Nissan