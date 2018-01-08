Nissan updates and extends Switch Scheme with increased £2,000 support and attractive New Year PCP offers

Nissan has updated its popular Switch Scheme, now offering up to £2,000 Switch Support on the All New Micra, Juke, New Qashqai or New X-Trail or used LEAF, and extended the promotion until 31st March 2018.

The enhanced offer is available alongside and in addition to competitive new PCP deals on All New Micra, New Qashqai and New X-Trail, including a new Acenta Limited Edition IG-T 90 version of Micra, which delivers additional style, equipment and value for money on the stylish supermini.

The Nissan Switch Scheme provides added support to owners of cars and LCVs with pre-Euro V engines who are looking to replace their vehicle with either a zero-emission, 100% electric LEAF, or one of Nissan’s efficient range of new passenger cars.

Drivers of eligible vehicles (registered before the end of 2009 with a pre-Euro V engine) can trade-in their car or LCV at participating Nissan dealerships to receive up to £2,000, plus trade-in value for their current car, off a new Nissan model or approved-used Nissan LEAF 24kWh.

The Switch Scheme offer can also be combined with the new PCP offers available on the following models.

All New Micra

For 2018, Nissan’s audacious city car is available with a new Acenta Limited Edition IG-T 90 version. Based on the Acenta specification, which includes Apple Carplay and stylish 16” alloy wheels, the limited edition adds Automatic air conditioning, Intelligent Key and Metallic Body Paint.

With an OTR price from £12,995, representing a £1,900 customer saving if those features were specified separately, the Acenta Limited Edition also comes with 2 years’ free servicing*, 3 years’ pan-European roadside assistance and 3 years’ warranty.

A £3,266 customer deposit enables monthly payments of just £149 on a 3 year/8,000 annual mileage PCP with 0% APR.

New Qashqai

The original crossover model that’s still number one after more than ten years, PCP payments on the latest New Qashqai – updated in 2017 – can be lower than £200 a month on an N-Connecta dCi 110 with Glass Roof Pack (normally a £450 option).

With a customer deposit of £6,975 plus £1,000 Nissan Deposit Contribution, monthly payments are just £199 on a 3 year/10,000 annual mileage PCP with 0% APR. Two years’ free servicing*, three years’ pan-European roadside assistance and three years’ warranty are also included.

New X-Trail

Built to build family adventures, the stylish New X-Trail can be driven away for less than £250 a month thanks to an attractive 0% APR PCP on the well-specified N-Connecta grade.

Powered by the dCi 130 engine in 2WD, a £7,817 customer deposit with £1,000 Nissan Deposit Contribution delivers monthly payments of just £239 on a 3 year/10,000 annual mileage PCP with 0% APR.

Two years’ free servicing*, three years’ pan-European roadside assistance and three years’ warranty enable even more family adventures with smaller bills.

