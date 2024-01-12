Nissan unveils the Ariya NISMO in Japan

Nissan today unveiled the Ariya NISMO at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024, with launch planned in Japan for this spring.

The stylish and futuristic crossover SUV is NISMO’s flagship EV model. It offers powerful acceleration, a spacious upgraded cabin and the quiet operation unique to electric vehicles.

Based on the Ariya e-4ORCE and featuring a dynamic new-generation EV NISMO design, the Ariya NISMO delivers greater confidence and peace of mind thanks to its extremely powerful yet smooth acceleration, exemplary handling and stellar aerodynamic performance — all brought about by NISMO’s exclusive tuning.

Performance that’s extremely dynamic yet smooth and easy to control is produced by the motor’s approximately 10 percent greater peak output combined with special acceleration tuning and an exclusive NISMO driving mode that maximizes response. The sound*1 produced is evocative of Formula E racing, further adding to the excitement.

NISMO’s special tuning for each chassis component combined with e-4ORCE electric-drive four-wheel-control technology and dedicated tires mounted on highly rigid 20-inch aluminum wheels generates superior stability and turn-in ability as well as better line-tracing and enhanced cornering ability at high speeds.

The exterior blends the Ariya’s premium quality with NISMO’s dynamism. Aerodynamic performance is improved thanks to race-derived technologies that reduce drag and provide greater downforce at higher speeds — factors particularly important for EVs.

Meanwhile, the cabin exudes a premium air with high quality features throughout, including specially designed NISMO seats and trim.

Specifications (before homologation; Nissan figures)

NISMO B6 e-4ORCENISMO B9 e-4ORCE
Length4,650 mm4,650 mm
Width1,850 mm1,850 mm
Height1,655 mm1,650 mm to 1,660 mm
Wheelbase2,775 mm2,775 mm
Weight2,080 kg2,210 kg to 2,220 kg
Output270 kW320 kW
Torque560 Nm600 Nm
Battery capacity66 kWh91 kWh
Tire size
(front and rear)		255/45R20

*1 Optional

SOURCE: Nissan

