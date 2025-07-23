Nissan unveils the all-new Nissan X-Trail e-POWER with e-4ORCE at GIIAS 2025, accelerating its electrification strategy in Indonesia

Nissan officially introduces The All-New Nissan X-Trail e-POWER with e-4ORCE—Nissan’s first electric All-Wheel Drive SUV in Indonesia—offered at a special pre-booking price of IDR 795 million (OTR Jakarta) during GIIAS 2025 for 500 customers

PT Nissan Motor Distributor Indonesia officially revealed The All-New Nissan X-Trail e-POWER with e-4ORCE at the 2025 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS). This latest electrified SUV becomes the focal point of Nissan’s presence this year, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies that offer the full sensation of electric driving—combined with powerful performance, precise control, and premium comfort.

“This model will offer a truly premium SUV driving experience to all premium SUV intenders including X-Trail enthusiasts in Indonesia—bringing together the latest performance-enhancing technologies, comprehensive safety features, and a luxurious cabin,” said Yoshinori Kanazawa, Managing Director, Nissan ASEAN Importer Business Unit. “Nissan is committed to continuously introducing innovation to the Indonesian market. Over the next three years, we plan to launch five new models, further strengthening our footprint in Indonesia in partnership with Indomobil Group.”

The all-new Nissan X-Trail e-POWER with e-4ORCE: A new era of electrified premium SUV

Since its debut in 2001, the Nissan X-Trail has remained a benchmark for Indonesian SUV enthusiasts, with over 60,000 units on the road. At GIIAS 2025, Nissan proudly introduces its latest evolution: The All-New Nissan X-Trail e-POWER with e-4ORCE—the first premium electric All-Wheel Drive SUV in its class. Purposefully designed for today’s discerning drivers, it seamlessly blends performance, comfort, and intelligent mobility in one sophisticated package.

At the heart of this model is Nissan’s exclusive e-POWER technology, which delivers a full-electric driving experience without the need for external charging. Paired with the advanced e-4ORCE all-wheel drive system, the X-Trail offers confident, instant acceleration powered by dual electric motors that generate up to 338 PS and 0–100 km/h in just 7.2 seconds. Advanced features such as e-PEDAL 2.0, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, 12.3-inch Multi-Information Display (MID), and 10.8-inch Heads-Up Display ensure intuitive control and a more connected drive.

Inside, the cabin offers a sanctuary of quiet sophistication with Anti-Gravity seats, Tri-Zone climate control, and a BOSE 9-speaker premium audio system—making every journey effortlessly enjoyable. Complementing the comfort is a comprehensive suite of Nissan Safety Shield technologies, including Forward Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, and Intelligent Cruise Control, providing proactive protection across diverse driving conditions.

Guided by the philosophy, “A Legacy Is Born, On Every Trail,” the all-new X-Trail is more than a vehicle—it is a reflection of Nissan’s commitment to innovation, electrification, and premium craftsmanship. Whether for daily drives or adventurous escapes, it stands as a trusted partner for every road ahead.

Pre-orders for The All-New Nissan X-Trail e-POWER with e-4ORCE are now open, with pricing IDR 795 million (OTR Jakarta) during GIIAS for 500 customer. Offered in 12 dynamic color options, this latest SUV provides customers with the freedom to express their individuality through a bold and modern design.As part of its exclusive pre-booking program, Nissan is offering:

Free maintenance for 4 years or up to 50,000 km

3-year or 100,000 km general warranty

5-year or 100,000 km warranty for lithium-ion battery and e-POWER components

GIIAS 2025: Where technology, community, and journey converge

In addition to debuting its latest model, PT Nissan Motor Distributor Indonesia also showcases a comprehensive lineup and a series of engaging programs at the 2025 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS)—the largest automotive exhibition in the country. Among the key highlights on display are: The All-New Nissan X-Trail e-POWER with e-4ORCE, The All-New Nissan Serena e-POWER, Nissan Kicks e-POWER, and Nissan Terra.

To enrich the exhibition experience, Nissan has prepared a variety of daily programs aimed at educating and engaging visitors on the latest trends and technologies in the automotive industry, including interactive talk shows. The brand is also providing a platform for Nissan owner communities to share their stories and experiences with Nissan vehicles—strengthening the brand’s connection with its loyal customer base and the broader public.

More than just a product showcase, Nissan’s presence at GIIAS 2025 celebrates the brand’s rich heritage, showcases its latest innovations, and marks the beginning of a new chapter in its electrification journey. Under the theme “A Legacy Is Born, on Every Trail”, the brand invites consumers to embrace a smarter, more efficient, and more meaningful driving future—powered by cutting-edge technologies that not only propel but also accompany them through every step of life.

“We hope the arrival of The All-New Nissan X-Trail e-POWER with e-4ORCE will be well received by Indonesian consumers, especially by those who have been part of the X-Trail legacy,” said Evensius Go, President Director of PT Nissan Motor Distributor Indonesia. “GIIAS 2025 offers us the opportunity to reconnect with loyal X-Trail customers from previous generations, and to introduce them to the renewe

A symbol of electrification excellence: Nissan Formula E race car takes center stage at GIIAS 2025

The Gen3.5 Formula E race car used by the Nissan Formula E Team has become one of the most captivating highlights at the Nissan booth during GIIAS 2025. More than just a display, its presence represents Nissan’s unwavering commitment to innovation, sustainability, and high-performance electric mobility—bringing the thrilling atmosphere of the world’s premier electric racing series directly to the Indonesian public.

The excitement of Formula E first resonated in Jakarta during the Jakarta E-Prix 2025 in June and was further amplified by a series of public activations by Nissan, which began on June 19, 2025. Nissan stood out as the only automotive brand to offer an exclusive fan experience, hosting its first-ever meet and greet with Nissan Formula E Team drivers Oliver Rowland and Norman Nato at Gandaria City, South Jakarta.

Following the Berlin E-Prix in July 2025, Oliver Rowland made history by securing the 2024/2025 Formula E Drivers’ World Championship title—propelling Nissan to the top ranks as one of the season’s leading teams. As of mid-July, Nissan remains in fierce contention in the Manufacturers’ Championship, holding a strong second-place position—highlighting the brand’s consistency and dominance in high-performance EV technology.

Beyond accolades on the racetrack, Nissan’s participation in Formula E reflects a long-term commitment to achieving global carbon neutrality by 2050. The championship serves as a testing ground for Nissan’s most advanced electrification technologies—developments that will eventually be integrated into its future mass-market vehicles. From the track to the streets of Indonesia, Nissan remains dedicated to delivering driving experiences that are cleaner, more efficient, and endlessly exciting.

Nissan Patrol:A legendary symbol of strength and premium SUV excellence

For over six decades, the Nissan Patrol—once a popular name on Indonesian roads during the 1950s—has stood as a benchmark of rugged strength and refined comfort in the SUV world. Engineered to conquer the toughest terrains while delivering uncompromising luxury, the Patrol has long been the vehicle of choice for those seeking high performance with first-class sophistication.

At GIIAS 2025, Nissan reintroduces the iconic Nissan Patrol to Indonesian audiences, showcasing a full-size premium SUV that seamlessly blends power, precision, and prestige. Equipped with a robust V8 engine and an intelligent 4WD system, the Patrol delivers outstanding off-road capability while ensuring smooth comfort for everyday driving.

Its bold, commanding exterior is paired with a meticulously crafted interior—featuring expansive cabin space, premium materials, and advanced entertainment and safety technologies. The Patrol is built not only for long-distance journeys but also to inspire confidence and status at every turn.

Its presence at GIIAS 2025 serves as a powerful statement of Nissan’s commitment to bringing its finest global offerings to Indonesia—including for customers who demand true premium performance and authentic capability. The Nissan Patrol is more than just a vehicle—it is an expression of legacy, strength, and distinction.

