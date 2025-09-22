Nissan unveils next-generation ProPilot featuring AI ahead of FY27 launch

Next-gen ProPilot will leverage Wayve AI Driver software and next-generation LiDAR to enhance safety

Nissan this month commenced demonstrations of its next-generation ProPilot advanced driver-assist technology, ahead of its scheduled launch in Japan during FY27. A fleet of all-electric Nissan Ariya-based prototype vehicles demonstrated their ability to drive safely and confidently within the complex urban environment of central Tokyo*.

Combining “Wayve AI Driver” software from Wayve and Nissan’s “Ground Truth Perception” technology leveraging next-generation LiDAR, the next-generation ProPilot system aims to set new standards for driver assistance technologies.

Future Hardware suite

The prototype vehicles feature 11 cameras, 5 radar sensors, and a next-generation LiDAR sensor.

Wayve AI Driver delivers human-like experience

Wayve’s AI Driver is software that applies cutting-edge embodied AI technology to vehicle driving. It processes image data from onboard camera sensors to enable smooth and safe driving within complex urban environments.

Wayve’s embodied AI has the ability to grasp its surroundings and anticipate what will happen next and how its own actions will affect the environment, allowing it to drive safely in harmony with its surroundings like a skilled human driver. Furthermore, its high-speed processing capabilities allow it to respond immediately to sudden changes in conditions, ensuring it acts safely in real time.

Additionally, Wayve’s AI is inspired by how people perceive and learn from their surroundings based on insights into human cognition and behavioral processes. It understands how entire driving scenes evolve, rather than just reacting to single objects. By learning the flow of changes in its environment, it can adapt to a wide variety of real-world scenarios and make accurate decisions even in complex situations, like an experienced and attentive human.

Ensuring safety with Ground Truth Perception using next-generation LiDAR

The demonstration vehicles equipped with next-generation ProPilot feature a high performance LiDAR sensor mounted on the roof. This is a key component of Nissan’s Ground Truth Perception technology suite. LiDAR can accurately detect objects at greater distances than cameras, enhancing safety during high-speed and nighttime driving.

A technological leap for ProPilot technology

Nissan has progressively evolved its driver assistance technology from single-lane highway driving (ProPilot) to multi-lane support (ProPilot 2.0). With the next-generation ProPilot, Nissan aims to deliver reliable driver assistance even on complex urban roads.

Eiichi Akashi, Chief Technology Officer of Nissan, said “Our current ProPilot 2.0 system has been well received, but Nissan’s next-generation ProPilot technology will bring even more innovative features and deliver the feeling that a skilled human driver is behind the wheel. It will adapt to more complex traffic conditions and truly provide greater confidence and peace of mind—enhancing safety not only for the driver, but for everyone using the road”.

Creating a safer, more efficient future of mobility

This initiative is part of Nissan’s comprehensive efforts to innovate mobility by enabling cleaner, safer, and more accessible movement. It aligns with Nissan’s goal to enhance its technological capabilities and competitiveness, with an aim of becoming a leader in the future mobility sector.

Nissan plans to launch the next-generation ProPilot system on select production models for the Japan domestic market starting in FY27.

* SAE Level 2 autonomous driving: A driver must be seated in the vehicle and monitor its operation. The driver is always responsible for controlling the vehicle and monitoring traffic conditions. Immediate manual intervention may be required depending on road, traffic, and vehicle conditions. The system does not function in all weather, traffic, or road conditions.

SOURCE: Nissan