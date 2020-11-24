Nissan unveils new Terra and new Note MY20 editions in Thailand

Nissan Thailand today revealed its new Nissan Terra and new Nissan Note model year 2020 (MY20) editions. The new Terra comes with enhanced seamless connection through NissanConnect and an 8-inch audio display, as well as a sporty new look through the Energetic Package 2. The new Nissan Note arrives with a new style kit and matching ‘Monarch Orange’ color, delivering a stylish, athletic and versatile city car.

The Japanese automaker supports both models with special promotional offers and strong after-sales service, making it easier than ever for Thai customers to own the latest Nissan cars.

“Nissan has updated the new Terra MY20 and new Note MY20 with distinctive designs and enhanced functionality, creating advanced cars at affordable prices for consumers,” said Adisai Sirisinha, Vice President, Marketing, Nissan in Thailand. “The updated vehicles play into the growing need of Thai customers to stay connected, also in the car, and to stand out from the crowd. It really is for those who dare to take on the impossible.”

The new Nissan Terra MY20 is updated with NissanConnect infotainment system The new AIVI 8-inch touch screen allows customers to connect their smartphones for easy access to navigation maps, online music, and other applications, supported by both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. HDMI and USB ports in the back seat help keep passengers entertained throughout the journey.

Exterior and interior designs offer added premium features, including sleek black-toned updates such as a V-Motion grille and high-gloss black center console trim panels. Special to the VL models is an Energetic Package* featuring an exterior sporty look around the car and a sleek new rear spoiler. The package is also available with an Auto Lift Gate system that opens and closes the vehicle’s trunk, with prices starting from 1,299,000 baht.

The Terra SUV comes with a 2.3-liter twin-turbo engine and a 7-speed automatic transmission that delivers a maximum power of 190 Ps and a massive torque of 450 Nm. The new Terra MY20 features fast acceleration combined with perpetual power in every driving mode. This is complemented by a five-link suspension that provides a smooth, comfortable ride – complete with excellent traction and stability.

The vehicle is equipped with a suite of advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility safety and technology features that let drivers travel any terrain with confidence.

Meanwhile, the Nissan Note MY20 is perfectly suited to Thai customers looking for a versatile city car that can take on the city in style. The hatchback is compact yet combines a spacious cabin and a rear door that opens at three levels. At the maximum level, the rear door can open up to 85 degrees, making it easy for passengers to load luggage or enter and exit the vehicle. Nissan Intelligent Mobility technology ensures a safe and confident drive.

Newly launched is the ‘Monarch Orange’ color with a ‘sporty’ style kit featuring cool, black side mirrors and alloy wheels. Black-tone seats provide a sleek look that also enhances the custom exterior. Outstanding in both design and functionality, the new Note MY20 starts from 530,000 baht for 1.2 E CVT grade.

In addition to the sporty facelift of each model, Nissan also provides its ‘Happy Moment is Back at November 2020’ promotion. The new Nissan Note MY20 comes with only 9,900 baht down payment plus 1 year Nissan Premium Warranty**, or starting at only 2,500 baht monthly payment plus 1 year Nissan Premium Warranty.**

The new Nissan Terra and Note will also be on display at Nissan’s stand at the 37th Thailand International Motor Expo 2020, from December 2-13 at IMPACT.

* Energetic Package II accessories for Nissan Terra made and available at Nissan dealers nationwide.

** This offer is for Nissan Leasing (Thailand) customers and under specified conditions only.

SOURCE: Nissan