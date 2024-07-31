Nissan unveils inaugural Integrated Report and new sustainability plan

Advancing environmental and social programs for Nissan’s long-term vision Ambition 2030

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today published its Integrated Report 2024, which showcases the company’s business progression as it accelerates toward its Ambition 2030 vision, always with sustainability at its core.

The inaugural report presents not only Nissan’s vision, strategies, business plans, and financial information, but also its mid- to long-term impact on society. Through various efforts, Nissan aims to create safe and secure communities, contribute to the advancement of society, and help restore nature and ecosystems. The company’s initiatives include the fifth-generation Nissan Green Program 2030Opens in a new tab. (NGP2030) as well as a strategic compilation of Nissan’s social initiatives, the Nissan Social Program 2030Opens in a new tab. (NSP2030) – both of which support the company’s overarching business strategy. Further detail on the results of these efforts is provided in the Sustainability data book 2024, updated from the ESG data book 2023 published last year.

Nissan Green Program 2030

In 2002, Nissan announced its first mid-term environmental action plan, Nissan Green Program (NGP), and has since worked to achieve its longstanding environmental philosophy of “a symbiosis of people, vehicles, and nature.”

NGP2030 identifies climate change, resource dependency, and air quality and water as three key material priorities to address. Nissan strives to adapt to a scenario limiting global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius or less to move toward carbon neutrality, transitioning to a circular economy, and minimizing dependence and impact on nature and ecosystems.

Key sustainability targets in NGP2030 include:

Reducing per-vehicle lifecycle CO 2 1 emissions by 30% 2

emissions by 30% Reducing per-vehicle manufacturing CO 2 emissions by 52% 2

emissions by 52% Reducing per-vehicle driving CO 2 emissions for new models by 50% 2 in four major markets: Japan, the U.S., Europe, and China. In addition, Nissan will reduce the same category of CO 2 emissions by 32.5% 2 globally

emissions for new models by 50% in four major markets: Japan, the U.S., Europe, and China. In addition, Nissan will reduce the same category of CO emissions by 32.5% globally Increasing sustainable material ratio in Japan, the U.S., Europe, and China to 40%

Nissan Social Program 2030

NSP2030 is a comprehensive action plan and an enhanced continuation of Nissan’s social initiatives, serving as a foundation of The Arc and contributing to achieving Nissan Ambition 2030. With a people-centric approach, Nissan is committed to growing together with its employees, communities, partners, and broader society. This holistic approach will help the company make a positive impact on society, become a truly sustainable business, and create a better world for future generations.

The six pillars of the NSP2030 are safety, quality, responsible sourcing, intellectual property, communities, and power of employees. The company has goals and action plans for each pillar toward 2030, making sure the social value from the program is defined and clear.

Nissan’s top priority has always been people, with respect for human rights at the heart of its endeavors. This is the foundation of the company’s corporate culture and is reflected in the six pillars of the program.

The ‘power of employees’ pillar encompasses DEI, employee human rights, learning and development, and health and safety. It is intended to make Nissan a rewarding work environment where all employees feel empowered, supported, and able to be their authentic selves and achieve their full potential. This results in fostering a corporate culture in which both the company and its employees evolve and advance innovation further together. Nissan is particularly committed to DEI, with existing employee resource groups (ERGs) focusing on LGBTQ+, working parents, multiculturalism, and more. These ERGs champion employee-driven activities for a more open, innovative workplace.

Sustainability at Nissan

The NGP2030 and NSP2030 are essential elements of Nissan’s new business plan, The ArcOpens in a new tab., which serves as a bridge to the company’s long-term vision Ambition 2030Opens in a new tab.. Joji Tagawa, chief sustainability officer at Nissan, says, “In order to ensure that our progress towards our long-term vision is inclusive of and benefits all of our partners and stakeholders, it is pivotal that we collaborate with them to exchange ideas and opinions and evolve our efforts. Together, we must steadily prepare for the future so we can make the company itself sustainable and, ultimately, contribute to a sustainable society. This is in line with Nissan’s corporate purpose: Driving innovation to enrich people’s lives.”

Nissan will continue to advance sustainability in the most applicable and suitable ways, centering it as the cornerstone of the company, on the path to achieving a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive world.

Note:

1 The lifecycle CO 2 covers all stages from raw material mining, manufacturing, transportation, product use and disposal, and is calculated by procurement, production, logistics, offices, sales companies and products.

2 The 2030 targets are referencing 2018 as a base year.

3 Includes materials that have not been newly mined (recycled and bio-derived materials) and circular materials that meet sustainability requirements.

SOURCE: Nissan