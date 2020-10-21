Nissan unveils all-new SUV, the Nissan Magnite, built for urban adventures

Nissan today unveiled the all-new Nissan Magnite SUV, combining powerful performance, a striking exterior and advanced technologies to help customers tackle any urban environment.

Built on the philosophy of “Make in India, make for the world,” the Nissan Magnite is Nissan’s first SUV in the sub-4-meter Indian market category and signifies another milestone in Nissan NEXT, the company’s global transformation plan. The model is scheduled to go on sale in India early next year and in other markets later.

Designed in Japan, the Nissan Magnite has been crafted to suit the unique requirements and aspirations of customers across India. With its bold exterior, roomy interior, powerful turbocharged engine and advanced safety technology, it’s built to be the perfect city adventure companion.

The name “Magnite” is a combination of the words magnetic and ignite, evoking the spirit of a new era in India and other growing markets around the world.

Bold, fresh styling

The Nissan Magnite’s exterior sets itself apart thanks to bold, fresh design that gives it a confident and agile stance while still appearing vibrant and youthful. The all-LED front light package includes noticeable L-shaped daytime running lights that sit below the stylish slim LED headlamp. Together with the edgy grille, featuring Nissan’s new brand logo, it gives the Nissan Magnite a striking SUV presence.

On the inside, the spacious layout includes a high seating position and wide shoulder space between the driver and front passenger. Rear passengers enjoy a level of knee room usually found in vehicles one class above. An 8-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto joins the first-in-class 7-inch thin-film-transistor instrument screen for a premium feel.

Function and safety

The Nissan Magnite is powered by an all-new, 1.0-liter turbocharged engine that is one of the most powerful in class. Built for urban adventures, the Nissan Magnite features 205 millimeters of ground clearance, Hill Start Assist technology, silver front and rear bumper skid plates, and functional roof rails. Nissan’s 360-degree Around View Monitor technology enhances safety by helping spot obstacles around the vehicle.

To ensure it can handle the rigors of any road, the Nissan Magnite has been tested at Nissan’s Tochigi Proving Ground in Japan, where vehicles like the Nissan GT-R and the upcoming Nissan Ariya crossover EV have been put through their paces.

