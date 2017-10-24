Nissan to unveil new Serena e-POWER at Tokyo Motor Show

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will unveil the Nissan Serena e-POWER, a new version of the popular minivan featuring the company’s e-POWER electric drive system, at this year’s Tokyo Motor Show.

The Serena e-POWER will be Nissan’s second model to feature the technology. It’s another step forward in the company’s drive to introduce more electrified vehicles under Nissan Intelligent Power, one of the aspects of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, the company’s approach for changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated into society.

e-POWER was first introduced in November 2016, when the Nissan Note e-POWER was launched in Japan. The electric drive system borrows from the technology in the Nissan LEAF, the world’s best-selling electric vehicle. However, e-POWER also includes a small gasoline engine that charges the battery, eliminating the need for an external charger.

The Serena is already known for its spacious interior and smooth ride. With e-POWER, it will also offer the powerful, responsive acceleration of an electric-drive vehicle, along with above-its-class quietness and excellent fuel efficiency.

The latest iteration of ProPILOT, Nissan’s single-lane autonomous driving technology for highway use, will also be available in the Serena e-POWER.

The Serena e-POWER features a blue-accented badge on the grille, as well as custom LED tail lights and aerodynamically designed aluminum wheels. These and other visual cues convey the Serena e-POWER’s exciting performance and advanced feel. Inside the vehicle, second-row passengers will be able to enjoy captain seats, also with blue accents, for greater comfort and convenience.

The Serena e-POWER is scheduled to go on sale in Japan in the spring of 2018.

