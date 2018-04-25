Nissan unleashes new electric-vehicle era at Auto China 2018

BEIJING – Nissan is bringing three zero-emission vehicles to Auto China 2018 that embody its Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision – including the company’s first electric vehicle made in China for Chinese customers.

“As part of our effort to ensure sustainable growth in China, we’re launching a major EV technology effort, with Nissan Intelligent Mobility as our guiding vision,” José Muñoz, Nissan’s chief performance officer and chairman of the Management Committee for China, said at the trade show in Beijing. “We’re unleashing a new era of EVs in China, providing Chinese customers with electrified products that are safer, more stable and offer a better customer experience.”

Added Munoz, “It speaks to our ambition to become China’s EV leader by delivering more than 20 electrified models over the next five years across the Nissan, Venucia, INFINITI and Dongfeng automotive brands.”

Nissan Intelligent Mobility is the company’s vision for changing how vehicles are powered, driven and integrated into society.

Premiering at the show is the all-new Nissan Sylphy Zero Emission, built in China for the Chinese market. The model brings together the Nissan Sylphy’s reputation for durability, quality, reliability and value with a proven, fully electric drivetrain.

As Nissan’s first mass-production electric car in China, the Nissan Sylphy Zero Emission shares a platform and technologies with the Nissan LEAF, the world’s best-selling electric vehicle. The new model features fast-charging capabilities and a 338 kilometer driving range, according to Chinese regulatory standards.1

The car also includes Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies such as Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Blind Spot Warning. It will go on sale later in 2018.

The Nissan IMx KURO, an electric crossover concept vehicle, offers showgoers a glimpse of the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility. The car’s advanced features include Nissan’s exclusive Brain-to-Vehicle technology, which intercepts and analyzes the driver’s brain waves to improve reaction times and increase driving comfort.

Nissan also is showcasing the new Nissan LEAF, named “2018 World Green Car” at the 2018 New York International Auto Show. Nissan is exploring the possibility of introducing the new Nissan LEAF to China by the end of this year. The model is the standard-bearer for Nissan Intelligent Mobility and is the best-selling electric car of all time, with more than 320,000 sold worldwide. The Nissan LEAF is one of the 20 electric models the company plans to introduce in China over the next five years under the Nissan, Venucia, INFINITI and Dongfeng brands.

Also on display is Nissan’s proprietary e-POWER electric powertrain technology, which won a prestigious Japanese environmental award for its contribution to reducing CO2 emissions. The technology will be introduced in China within the next few years.

Showing Nissan’s range at Auto China 2018 is the introduction of the all-new Nissan Terra frame-based SUV. The Terra builds on Nissan’s strong SUV heritage and combines it with the expertise of the company’s frame and light commercial vehicle division.

Featuring modern design and a roomy, comfortable cabin, the Nissan Terra is a tough, practical vehicle on or off the road. It’s a key product in Nissan’s midterm business plan, Nissan M.O.V.E. to 2022.

Nissan is taking a path toward sustainable growth and becoming the No. 1 company for intelligent mobility technologies in China. Join us as we exhibit industry-leading electric, autonomous and connected products and technologies at the China International Exhibition Center New Venue, Hall W2, through May 4.

