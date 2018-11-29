Nissan unleashes all-new LEAF NISMO RC electric race car

The all-new Nissan LEAF NISMO RC, an electric race car with more than double the maximum power and torque output of its predecessor, was unveiled today in Tokyo.

The unveiling took place at Nissan Crossing in the city’s Ginza district. The car, which was developed by Nissan’s racing arm, NISMO, with its race technology know-how, will officially debut on Dec. 2 at the annual NISMO Festival at Fuji International Speedway, appearing alongside Nissan’s new Formula E electric race car.

With dual electric motors, all-wheel drive and an aggressive, restyled body shape, the purpose-built car demonstrates how Nissan’s electric vehicle technology can deliver exciting yet quiet, zero-emission power – a key component of the company’s Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision. The model is equipped with advanced battery technology and drivetrain components from the Nissan LEAF, the world’s best-selling electric car.

“The all-new LEAF NISMO RC shows how we’re setting our sights even higher when it comes to raw power and performance – making electric vehicles even more exciting for customers,” said Executive Vice President Daniele Schillaci, Nissan’s global head of marketing, sales and electric vehicles. “It’s our most thrilling expression yet of the philosophy of Nissan Intelligent Mobility.”

Nissan plans to build six all-new LEAF NISMO RC vehicles to deploy around the world, so that fans can experience the power and excitement firsthand.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Nissan