Nissan transforms traditional sedan design with IMs concept

The Nissan IMs concept introduces a new segment – the “elevated sports sedan.”

It transforms the traditional sedan into something fresh and new, with provocative proportions and a sleek new look that emphasizes its sporty electric vehicle performance. The IMs is the latest in a series of advanced Nissan electric vehicle concepts that includes the recent Nissan IDs and IMx models.

Key to the groundbreaking proportions of the IMs is a new electric vehicle platform with dual front and rear electric motors and a flat, high-capacity battery pack located underneath the passenger compartment.

The car’s overall silhouette features a slipstream cabin arch over a B-pillar-less interior space, enhancing its technical modernity and premium high-quality appearance. Sporty 22-inch wheels and tires give the car a powerful stance and a raised cabin for easy ingress and egress, as well as a high seating position for the occupants. Thanks in part to an extended wheelbase, interior space is maximized, allowing the designers to create an open, airy cabin that can play the dual role of a commanding cockpit or a lounge-like room.

“There are two distinct breakthroughs in the design of the Nissan IMs,” said Satoru Tai, executive design director for Nissan. “First, the exterior’s fresh proportions, simple shape and dynamic movement are very clean, yet powerful and emotional. Second, the landscape projection theme of the interior is sophisticated, spacious, inviting, interactive and seamless, with a unique passenger seating layout. The IMs exterior signals that the driver and passengers are about to experience something entirely new once inside.”

SOURCE: Nissan