Nissan Townstar Evalia: a boost of versatility for busy weeks and weekends away

Introducing the Townstar Evalia grade with up to seven-seat capacity to provide spaciousness, comfort and versatility for an array of usages

Nissan introduces the Townstar Evalia variant; a cutting-edge combi tailored perfectly for both work and play. Racing onto the scene with a seven seat capacity and sizeable cargo room – while available in both all-electric and petrol versions – the Townstar Evalia is poised to become a firm favourite of our LCV line-up.

Spacious, stylish and supportive

Whether it’s friends, kids, or colleagues you’re bringing along, the Townstar Evalia has your back. With outstanding versatility, it can cater to all manner of scenarios, regardless of whether you’re navigating tight city streets on the commute, on the way to your next job, or enjoying stunning countryside roads on a weekend getaway.

Bringing a longer wheelbase and five or seven seats capacity, it’s the Townstar Evalia’s practicality that sets it apart. With wide sliding doors, making it easier than ever to access 2nd and 3rd row seats, the Evalia is ideal when space is needed. Whether it’s packing the weekly food shop, loading up critical business deliveries or getting the kids in and out on the school run, the Evalia maximises space to make everyday tasks that little bit easier. Moreover, the five back seats can be easily removed, with the model giving owners the ability to slide individual seats back and forth, giving you the flexibility to flip between seats or space, and cater for as many or as few passengers as you need.

All-electric fun

The new Townstar Evalia boasts a fully electric version to complement its 1.3 Petrol 130hp engine counterpart. With a total range of up to 265km, it will become the ideal companion for environment conscious families and businesses that need space and flexibility in low emission zones.

With a 45Kwh battery connected to a 122hp/245Nm electric motor, it also comes with a heat pump and liquid cooling to bring cabin comfort whilst providing optimal efficiency for greater autonomy and charging. The best-in-class 22kW AC charging capabilities allows to charge 15-80% of the battery in just 1h30. For quick charges on the road the 80kW DC capability decreases this charging time to only 37 minutes.

Safety and serenity for all journeys

Safety always comes first when you’re on the road, which is why the security of everyone within Townstar Evalia is always front of mind. Equipped with a wealth of technology, such as the Nissan unique Intelligent Around View Monitor, Blind Spot Warning and Intelligent Emergency Braking, to keep everyone onboard protected. Safety features designed to support driver performance, including drowsiness warnings, tyre pressure monitor, Lane Keep Assist, front and rear parking sensors and e-Call functionality to give an additional layer of security for drivers and passengers.

The Townstar Evalia also kicks comfort up a notch with features that will make every journey feel like a dream. New refinements include class-leading cabin quietness, allowing you to transform your Townstar Evalia into a serene sanctuary amidst the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Supporting heavy loads where necessary

Tailored first-and-foremost towards spacious transport for larger groups, the Evalia variant also offers much needed flexibility for those everyday challenges – whether moving home, transporting bulky tools and equipment, or adding that critical extra luggage for vacation.

With all seats stowed aside from the driver’s, Townstar Evalia transforms from a people-carrier to flexible mobile transport by creating an impressive boot capacity of up to 3750L. With a combined 49L of front storage space, you’ll have room enough to face almost any transport challenge life throws at you. Seat backs can be folded flat to accommodate outsized baggage like your surfboard or ski gear.

As is standard across our range, Townstar Evalia comes with the Nissan standard warranty of five years or 160,000km and 8 years/ 160000 kms for the EV battery warranty – giving you the added confidence to go that extra mile.

SOURCE: Nissan