Nissan to showcase Intelligent future at Japan Mobility Show 2025

Nissan is shaping the future of mobility with a steadfast commitment to innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric solutions. At the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2025, the company will showcase a dynamic lineup of innovative vehicles and technologies that embody its vision for an intelligent, more sustainable tomorrow.

Guided by its Re:Nissan strategy, Nissan remains energized and bold in its mission to redefine mobility. Japan, as Nissan’s home market, plays a pivotal role in this vision. The show will highlight how Nissan is revitalizing its lineup with cutting-edge models that reflect the brand’s spirit, alongside tailored offerings developed with strategic partners to meet local tastes and needs.

Exciting world premieres and interactive experiences

On October 29, the Nissan booth will play host to the debut of the all-new Nissan Elgrand and a refreshed Nissan Ariya EV crossover. Additionally, a diverse range of models, from the compact all-new Roox Kei car to the terrain conquering Patrol SUV will be displayed—allowing attendees to explore Nissan’s full spectrum of mobility solutions.

Electrification at the forefront

Nissan’s commitment to electrification will be on full display. The all-new third-generation LEAF will be showcased, along with global EV offerings including the Europe-exclusive Micra and the sleek N7 sedan from China. The latter, exemplifying Nissan’s collaborative approach to delivering innovative electric vehicles that better match region-specific tastes and requirements.

Heritage and innovation for Japan’s lineup

The fourth-generation Nissan Elgrand, a staple of Nissan’s Japan-domestic lineup for nearly 30 years, will make its debut. Powered exclusively by Nissan’s latest third-generation e-POWER technology, this large minivan offers enhanced efficiency and driving enjoyment. Set to arrive in Japan in next year, it features a more luxurious and commanding design, advanced safety features, and enhanced comfort—perfect for families on the move.

Additionally, the refreshed Ariya EV crossover, launching in Japan later this fiscal year, will be unveiled to the public. It boasts a more refined appearance, Google-powered infotainment, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality, and suspension upgrades tailored for Japanese roads.

Racing and sustainability

For Nissan, the excitement and possibilities of electrification extend well beyond the road. Nissan’s driver’s championship-winning Formula E car from Season 11 (2024/2025) will be on display, highlighting the brand’s racing prowess and technological innovation.

The booth will also feature an interactive Nissan Energy experience showcasing the potential of EVs in smarter energy management. Visitors can explore solutions such as Vehicle-to-Home (V2H) and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) systems, demonstrating how Nissan is empowering active lifestyles and reducing grid dependency.

Innovative mobility for society

Nissan will present a prototype autonomous mobility service vehicle based on the Nissan Serena minivan. This vehicle is part of a pilot program starting in November near Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, aimed at addressing transportation challenges faced by Japan’s aging population.

Public show highlights

When the show opens to the public on October 31, the Nissan booth will be reconfigured to showcase Japan-specific models, including the upcoming 2026 Skyline 400R Limited Edition, the updated X-Trail (Rock Creek version), and the high-performance Fairlady Z—giving visitors an immersive experience of Nissan’s latest innovations.

Event Details

Location: Tokyo Big Sight

Tokyo Big Sight Nissan Booth: West Hall 1

West Hall 1 Media Days: October 29-30

October 29-30 Public Days: October 31 – November 9

October 31 – November 9 Nissan Press Conference: October 29 at 10:40 a.m. JST / 1:40 a.m. GMT

October 29 at 10:40 a.m. JST / 1:40 a.m. GMT Viewers can tune in for the livestream of Nissan’s press conference here

SOURCE: Nissan