Nissan to reinforce in Russia with refreshed product range

Nissan today announced its future direction for the Russian market, with plans to completely refresh its product line-up in the coming four years.

Future growth will be driven through a focus on the Nissan brand, building on Nissan’s key strengths in crossovers/SUVs and, for the first time in Russia, all-electric Nissan vehicle (EV).

The new range will feature multiple vehicles across the B-SUV, C-SUV and D-SUV segments, bringing new generations of existing models and reintroducing new models, harnessing new Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies, including ProPILOT driver assistance technology and new levels of vehicle connectivity.

As the company focuses on the continued growth of the Nissan brand, production of Datsun vehicles at the Avtovaz plant in Togliatti is scheduled to end in December 2020. This decision will allow to consolidate the company resources to reinforce the Nissan position in Russia today and will lay a solid foundation for the future sustainable growth.

Central to the future plan will be Nissan’s R&D and manufacturing operations in St. Petersburg, which enable vehicles to be engineered and built to meet the needs of Russian customers.

Frank Torres, Nissan Divisional Vice President for Russia, said: “Nissan remains committed to the Russian market and we will continue to invest in Russia to ensure the sustainable growth of the business.

“We know Russian customers love the SUV vehicles like Qashqai, X-Trail and Murano which are engineered and built in Russia, and we’re excited to renew that range in the coming years. Moreover, our aim is to bring to Russia all-new Nissan electric vehicle experience across the country.”

Nissan introduced the world’s first mass-market electric vehicle, the Nissan LEAF, in 2010, which remains the world’s best-selling EV. Up to now it has only been available in Russia in limited numbers. Under the plan announced today, in the coming years Nissan plans to launch a new EV product in line with Global Brand Strategy.

This announcement does not affect other Datsun markets, or Infiniti business operations in Russia. The end of sales of Datsun cars will depend on the stock situation. The company will continue to provide aftersales services and spare parts to more than 130 000 Datsun customers through the authorized Nissan dealer network. Warranty policy remains without change.

SOURCE: Nissan