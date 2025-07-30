Nissan to integrate vehicle production from CIVAC plant to Aguascalientes plant in Mexico

To stop production at CIVAC plant by the end of fiscal year 2025

As part of its global production restructuring under the Re:Nissan recovery plan, Nissan will consolidate vehicle production from the CIVAC Plant in Cuernavaca to the Aguascalientes Plant in Mexico. This move strengthens the company’s resilient and responsive global manufacturing footprint—aligned with market realities and agile enough to meet future demands.

Nissan transitions all vehicle production in Mexico to Aguascalientes complex during fiscal year 2025 (ending March 2026), ceasing operations at the CIVAC Plant in Morelos. This transition will centralize the manufacturing of both current and future models in Aguascalientes, leveraging its advanced, state-of-the-art equipment to drive production and logistics efficiencies while supporting sustainable growth.

Nissan CEO Ivan Espinosa said, “For over 60 years, Nissan Mexicana has built a strong and trusted relationship with its stakeholders in Mexico, earning global recognition as one of the company’s flagship operations. Today, we have made the difficult but necessary decision, that will allow us to become more efficient, more competitive, and more sustainable. Throughout this transition, we remain deeply appreciative of the invaluable contributions made by our collaborators at the CIVAC Plant. Their dedication over the years has been instrumental to our success. I take this opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to our employees, customers, and to Mexico, which remains a strategic pillar for our company.”

Under Re:Nissan, Nissan aims to reduce its global production capacity from 3.5 million units (excluding China) to 2.5 million units, while maintaining a plant utilization rate of around 100%. To achieve this, the company has been considering the consolidation of production sites from 17 to 10.

Nissan will work to ensure this transition occurs under the best possible conditions, always seeking to maintain a respectful relationship with the impacted employees in Morelos. Nissan also reaffirms that its commercial operations remain unchanged and will continue as usual, serving its customers in a timely manner and offering products and services with the quality and excellence that has always characterized the brand and maintained its leadership position for 17 consecutive years.

Under Re:Nissan plan, Nissan Mexico is advancing the consolidation of its manufacturing operations to ensure long-term market resilience and performance—laying the foundation for continued success over the next 60 years and beyond. The related costs of this consolidation are under assessment.

SOURCE: Nissan