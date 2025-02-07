Nissan to expand use of green steel in Japan

Company aims for FY2025 use to be five times higher

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. announced today that it will expand the use of low-CO 2 -emission steel manufactured in Japan. Through this initiative, the proportion of low-CO 2 -emission steel Nissan uses in Japan in fiscal year 2025 is expected to increase by a factor of five compared to fiscal year 2023.

Nissan aims to reduce CO 2 emissions by 30% throughout the entire product life cycle*1 by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. To reach these goals, the company has stepped up its efforts towards decarbonization in the entire process spanning from material procurement.

Steel parts account for approximately 60% of vehicle weight. Therefore, use of low-CO 2 -emission steel significantly contributes to reduced CO 2 emissions throughout the entire vehicle’s life cycle. A significant portion of CO 2 emissions originates from reducing iron ore in blast furnaces. With green steel, the aim is to reduce CO 2 emissions by using raw materials from iron ore to low-carbon-reduced iron, or by switching from blast furnace to electric arc furnace.

Nissan started using green steel in vehicles for the Japanese market in 2023, with the adoption of Kobenable®*2 Steel from Kobe Steel. Nissan will significantly expand its use of the steel through use of Nippon Steel Corporation’s NSCarbolex®*3 Neutral, JFE Steel Corporation’s JGreeX®*4, and POSCO’s carbon reduction allocated steel. These green steel products reduce CO 2 emissions during production through a mass-balance approach*5.

Nissan positions sustainability at the core of its business, aiming for a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive world.

Nissan is committed to accelerating its efforts towards realizing a sustainable society in every aspect of business.

*1 Includes raw material extraction, manufacturing, use, and the recycling or reuse of end-of-life vehicles.

*2 Registered trademark of Kobe Steel, Ltd.

*3 Registered trademark of Nippon Steel Corporation

*4 Registered trademark of JFE Steel Corporation

*5 Allocation of CO 2 emission reductions across products based on the overall emissions of the manufacturing process, ensuring a sustainable production framework.

SOURCE: Nissan