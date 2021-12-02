Nissan to enhance EV charging infrastructure with new fast charger rollout across Europe

Reinforcing its commitment to electric mobility and creating a carbon neutral society, Nissan announces a partnership with leading EV charging suppliers, Allego and E.ON, to update and increase the rapid charger offering provided by Nissan's extensive European dealership network

The new strategic partnership is the latest example of Nissan’s efforts to accelerate the transition to full electrification, working with the support of its European dealership network to expand the rapid charging infrastructure for EV owners across a total of 18 markets in the region, with the intention of having 70% of the network covered by 2024.

Utilising the advanced infrastructure supplied by Allego and E.ON, the new initiative will see 24kW and 50kW combined CCS and CHAdeMO DC rapid charging units installed at Nissan dealerships to benefit thousands of European customers.

Users of the Nissan Charge app or Plugsurfing public charging services in multiple markets will be able to enjoy the benefits of the expansive network, enabling access to available charging points at participating Nissan dealerships.

“Since launching the world’s first mass-market electric vehicle in 2010, the LEAF, Nissan has continuously strived to make the benefits of electric mobility accessible to drivers every day,” said Jean-Philippe Roux, Deputy Vice President, Network Development & Customer Quality, Nissan AMIEO.Leading the charge into a new era for Nissan electric vehicles, the Ariya coupe crossover and Townstar van are equipped with the latest in advanced powertrain and charging technology, with both offering CCS rapid charging capabilities to meet customer needs – whether for daily, private or commercial use.

“As we push forwards into a new chapter for Nissan’s all-electric vehicle line-up with the innovative Ariya coupe crossover and versatile, fully electric Townstar light commercial vehicle, our comprehensive charging infrastructure expansion plan in partnership with Allego and E.ON is further evidence of our continued commitment to electric mobility,” continued Jean-Philippe Roux.

“We are thrilled to partner with Nissan to enhance Europe’s existing network of electric charging ports,” said Mathieu Bonnet, CEO of Allego. “Allego’s partnership with a marquee auto manufacturer like Nissan testifies to our leadership position in the European charging market and demonstrates that electrification is no longer an abstract concept, but a long-term solution to one of the most pressing issues our world faces: climate change.”

“The cooperation with Nissan is an outstanding example of how we can work together in cross-sector partnerships to decarbonise. In order to achieve the Paris climate targets, e-mobility must arrive at the centre of society once and for all. The expansion and development of a seamless charging infrastructure is a top priority.” said Mathias Wiecher, Senior Vice President eMobility at E.ON.

According to Nissan Ambition 2030, the company’s long-term vision for empowering mobility and beyond, over the next ten years, Nissan will accelerate its electrification plans to launch 23 exciting new electrified models, including 15 new EVs, aiming for a 50% electrification mix globally by fiscal year 2030.

In addition and driving towards a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive world, Nissan will introduce all solid-state batteries (ASSB) in fiscal year 2028, which will achieve cost parity between EV and gasoline vehicles in the future.

Extending its efforts to achieve a more sustainable future beyond its vehicle line-up, Nissan also has announced a £1 billion flagship EV hub based at its Sunderland manufacturing plant in the UK. The world-first EV manufacturing ecosystem establishes the blueprint for the future of the automotive industry, integrating electric vehicles, renewable energy and battery production.

