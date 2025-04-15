Nissan to debut all-new model at Auto Shanghai 2025

Nissan is set to debut an all-new model at the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2025)

Nissan is set to debut an all-new model at the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2025).

The new model will expand Nissan’s product line-up in China, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to providing a diverse range of New Energy Vehicles in the world’s largest automotive market. It will be displayed alongside the sleek all-electric Dongfeng Nissan N7 sedan, which goes on sale later this month.

Visitors to the Nissan stand can also see the Nissan Formula E GEN3 Evo race car, ahead of the Round 10 and 11 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Shanghai.

Auto Shanghai 2025 is scheduled to run from April 23 to May 2 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC), Shanghai, China.

SOURCE: Nissan