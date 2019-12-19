Nissan to bring ‘omotenashi,’ future of mobility to life at CES 2020

See how advanced vehicle technology adds excitement to daily life – from the zero-emission Ariya Concept to an EV ice cream van and a self-sinking golf ball

Nissan’s vision for the future of mobility will come to life at CES 2020 through a series of immersive and spirited exhibits – ranging from the zero-emission Nissan Ariya Concept to an electric ice cream van and a golf ball that always finds the cup.

Guests will be able to experience omotenashi – true Japanese hospitality – during their stay at the Nissan booth. The booth features exhibits that engage all five senses and show how advanced vehicle technologies can power and add excitement to everyday life. Highlights will include:

The Nissan Ariya Concept, bringing together advanced technologies on an all-new EV platform, is making its North American debut at the Las Vegas trade show. The zero-emission crossover embodies the Nissan Intelligent Mobility, representing an expansive lineup of technologies and services that promise customers an innovative, future-thinking driving and ownership experience.

Frosty treats dispensed by Nissan’s zero-emission ice cream van

A golf ball inspired by Nissan’s ProPILOT 2.0 advanced driver assistance technology, which guarantees you’ll sink your putt each time

Selfies taken at the speed of Nissan’s Formula E race car

Acoustic meta-materials that ensure a quiet cabin and a serene ride

Displays of Nissan’s new Formula E and the Nissan LEAF e+ electric vehicles



CES 2020 will take place from Jan. 7-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Nissan’s CES experience will be at booth 6306 in the North Hall.

SOURCE: Nissan