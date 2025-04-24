Nissan to begin demonstration test of Ambitious Time mobility service platform

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced on the 24th that it will begin a demonstration test of its new mobility service platform Ambitious Time

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today announced on the 24th that it will begin a demonstration test of its new mobility service platform Ambitious Time.

Ambitious Time will enable mobility service customers to use their travel time more creatively while riding in on-demand shuttles and autonomous vehicles. Starting this month, a simulation room will be employed to validate the platform for a variety of uses, including adventure travel experiences, music exploration, immersive gaming, one-stop beauty care, ultimate relaxation, fan activities, reskilling and entrepreneurship/side jobs in collaboration with partner companies.

The simulation room will be equipped with six 65-inch 4K LCD displays. The displays, which will be installed in the service’s vehicles, will feature a variety of digital content as well as live camera feeds. The immersive experience will be enhanced by matching sounds and scents. Service operators can also easily adjust the layout of seating and tables in vehicles with a single touch to meet customer needs. By combining digital and physical elements, we aim to build a platform that provides a wide range of activities to fulfill customers’ diverse desires.

After completion of the demonstration test, the service platform would be implemented in actual vehicles, and value and business verifications will be conducted while they operate on public roads. We will also continue to explore the introduction possibility of the service in the Japanese market while considering global expansion.

Demonstration test overview

Nissan will collaborate with the following partner companies to leverage their respective technologies, services and content strengths in the development of services.

Company Collaboration details Yamaha Corporation Dedicated acoustic environment in vehicles HORI CO., LTD. Development of controllers for unique in-vehicle games Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co. Ltd. Implementation of fashion subscription service AnotherAddress Golden Field Co., Ltd. Implementation of relaxation service Goku no Kimochi Tassei Electric Co., Ltd. Development of in-car gaming system

SOURCE: Nissan