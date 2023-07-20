Nissan to adopt North American Charging Standard (NACS) for Ariya and future EV models

Nissan EV drivers in U.S. and Canada will have more charging options starting in 2024 with access to Tesla Supercharger network

Nissan has reached an agreement with Tesla to adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS) beginning in 2025, providing Nissan customers even more choices when it comes to charging their electric vehicle. Nissan is the first Japanese automaker to announce future product support for NACS.

From 2024, Nissan will make available a NACS charging adapter for Ariya models which are currently equipped with the Combined Charging System 1 (CCS1) for DC fast charging. This will enable customers to connect their vehicle’s charging port to NACS plugs at compatible chargers.

Starting in 2025, Nissan will begin offering EVs for the U.S. and Canadian markets with a NACS port. This will make charging on the Tesla Supercharger network seamless and convenient for drivers, significantly increasing the number of public fast-charging locations at which Nissan EVs can be charged1.

“Adopting the NACS standard underlines Nissan’s commitment to making electric mobility even more accessible as we follow our Ambition 2030 long-term vision of greater electrification,” said Jérémie Papin, chairperson, Nissan Americas. “We are happy to provide access to thousands more fast chargers for Nissan EV drivers, adding confidence and convenience when planning long-distance journeys.”

As part of Ambition 2030, Nissan is targeting more than 40% of its U.S. vehicle sales to be fully electric by 2030, with even more to be electrified. This includes two all-new, all-electric vehicles to be assembled2 at the Nissan plant in Canton, Mississippi, beginning in late 2025.

SOURCE: Nissan