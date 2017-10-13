Nissan TITAN targets younger buyers and injects levity into serious realm of truck advertising with ‘No Lazy Horses’ campaign

TITAN attracts a higher percentage of Millennial and Generation X buyers 1 , continues to target a different, younger buyer with a humorous, attention-grabbing approach

New irreverent campaign introduces "lazy horses" to increase awareness of the new Nissan TITAN line of pickup trucks with younger truck customers, bucks traditional truck advertising tone

Nissan TITAN features standard 390-horsepower 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 gasoline engine and America’s Best Truck 5-year/100,000-mile Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty 2

Commercial airs today and can be seen on the NissanUSA YouTube channel and at NissanUSA.com/NoLazyHorses

Nissan’s new TITAN campaign is a stark departure from the competitive and serious tone often used in truck advertising, as the brand uses humor to attract more Millennial and Generation X buyers – two key demographics TITAN currently has a higher share of than segment sales leaders1.

According to retail sales data from Strategic Vision, both TITAN half-ton and TITAN XD owners have median ages three to four years younger than the industry average1. The same data reveals TITAN has a higher share of Millennial buyers than the segment’s two best-selling nameplates. However, it is with Generation X buyers where TITAN really over indexes, with 34 percent of TITAN sales in this demographic – 10 percentage points above the segment average.

“Over the years truck advertising has become very formulaic with stamped metal, rock crushing and chest-beating,” said Jeremy Tucker, vice president, marketing communications and media, Nissan North America. “We are looking to use humor to appeal to a younger demographic for the Nissan brand. “No Lazy Horses” allows us the chance to break the mold and reinforce what TITAN has to offer – best-in-class standard horsepower3, a class-leading warranty2 and great value.”

As a relatively new player in the truck market, TITAN needs to stand out and pursue new customers in a diverse and growing segment. From the launch of the redesigned TITAN in 2015, Nissan has opted to approach the truck market differently.

It began with the TITAN XD – a “new class” of full-size pickup featuring a unique Cummins® 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel engine that sits in the “white space” of the industry between the traditional half-ton and heavy-duty segments.

Last year, the company broke the mold on warranty coverage, offering America’s Best Truck 5-year/100,000-mile Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty2 – two years and 64,000 miles beyond the nearest competitor.

“TITAN is a serious truck that has very serious reasons it should be considered by people shopping for pickups,” said Billy Hayes, division vice president, Trucks, LCV and South/Mountain Regions. “But that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun getting the message across.”

The Nissan TITAN is available in dealer showrooms in three cab configurations: Crew Cab, King Cab and Single Cab, and five grade levels: S, SV, PRO-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve. TITAN also comes with many popular features such as the Utili-track® Bed Channel System, allowing for endless tie-down possibilities, and a factory-applied spray-on bed liner. With the highest standard horsepower in the class3 and an industry-best truck warranty2, TITAN is no lazy horse.

