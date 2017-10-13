Nissan TITAN targets younger buyers and injects levity into serious realm of truck advertising with ‘No Lazy Horses’ campaign

- TITAN attracts a higher percentage of Millennial and Generation X buyers1, continues to target a different, younger buyer with a humorous, attention-grabbing approach
- New irreverent campaign introduces “lazy horses” to increase awareness of the new Nissan TITAN line of pickup trucks with younger truck customers, bucks traditional truck advertising tone
- Nissan TITAN features standard 390-horsepower 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 gasoline engine and America’s Best Truck 5-year/100,000-mile Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty2
- Commercial airs today and can be seen on the NissanUSA YouTube channel and at NissanUSA.com/NoLazyHorses
Nissan’s new TITAN campaign is a stark departure from the competitive and serious tone often used in truck advertising, as the brand uses humor to attract more Millennial and Generation X buyers – two key demographics TITAN currently has a higher share of than segment sales leaders1.
According to retail sales data from Strategic Vision, both TITAN half-ton and TITAN XD owners have median ages three to four years younger than the industry average1. The same data reveals TITAN has a higher share of Millennial buyers than the segment’s two best-selling nameplates. However, it is with Generation X buyers where TITAN really over indexes, with 34 percent of TITAN sales in this demographic – 10 percentage points above the segment average.
“Over the years truck advertising has become very formulaic with stamped metal, rock crushing and chest-beating,” said Jeremy Tucker, vice president, marketing communications and media, Nissan North America. “We are looking to use humor to appeal to a younger demographic for the Nissan brand. “No Lazy Horses” allows us the chance to break the mold and reinforce what TITAN has to offer – best-in-class standard horsepower3, a class-leading warranty2 and great value.”
As a relatively new player in the truck market, TITAN needs to stand out and pursue new customers in a diverse and growing segment. From the launch of the redesigned TITAN in 2015, Nissan has opted to approach the truck market differently.
It began with the TITAN XD – a “new class” of full-size pickup featuring a unique Cummins® 5.0L V8 Turbo Diesel engine that sits in the “white space” of the industry between the traditional half-ton and heavy-duty segments.
Last year, the company broke the mold on warranty coverage, offering America’s Best Truck 5-year/100,000-mile Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty2 – two years and 64,000 miles beyond the nearest competitor.
“TITAN is a serious truck that has very serious reasons it should be considered by people shopping for pickups,” said Billy Hayes, division vice president, Trucks, LCV and South/Mountain Regions. “But that doesn’t mean we can’t have fun getting the message across.”
The Nissan TITAN is available in dealer showrooms in three cab configurations: Crew Cab, King Cab and Single Cab, and five grade levels: S, SV, PRO-4X, SL and Platinum Reserve. TITAN also comes with many popular features such as the Utili-track® Bed Channel System, allowing for endless tie-down possibilities, and a factory-applied spray-on bed liner. With the highest standard horsepower in the class3 and an industry-best truck warranty2, TITAN is no lazy horse.*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.