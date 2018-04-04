Nissan TITAN King Cab named the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press ‘2018 Rocky Mountain Pickup Truck of the Year’

The 2018 Nissan TITAN King Cab today was named “2018 Rocky Mountain Truck of the Year,” marking back-to-back victories for the TITAN lineup at the annual Rocky Mountain Automotive Press (RMAP) Awards. The 2017 TITAN XD Diesel took top honors last year. The award – voted on by top automotive journalists in the Rocky Mountain Region – was presented during the annual Charity Preview Party of the Denver Auto Show.

“The Rocky Mountains feature some of the best off-road terrain America has to offer, and the area is also home to some of the top truck enthusiasts in the country,” said Tiago Castro, director, Light Commercial Vehicles Sales & Marketing, Nissan North America, Inc. “Because of that, this award holds a great amount of significance, and we are thrilled for the TITAN lineup to take home top honors in back-to-back years.”

Following several weeks of test drives, the 2018 TITAN King Cab topped the RAM 2500 and Ford F-250 in final voting, with journalists noting the TITAN King Cab’s 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 gasoline engine, seven-speed transmission and four-wheel-drive performance as top factors for their decision.

“Last year, Titan XD impressed RMAP voters with Nissan’s second generation truck, engineered and assembled in the USA,” said David Muramoto, president, Rocky Mountain Automotive Press. “For 2018, Nissan has scored an unusual follow-up victory with the gas-powered version of the TITAN and the half-ton King Cab chassis in the RMAP Truck of the Year voting.”

The TITAN King Cab is marked by its available 6-person seating, wide-opening rear doors and available “rear seat delete” option, which is ideal for commercial use with its flat floor and secure in-cab storage space. Like all 2018 TITAN and TITAN XD models, the TITAN King Cab is covered by Nissan’s “America’s Best Truck Warranty”1 – featuring bumper-to-bumper coverage of 5 years/100,000 miles, whichever comes first. (See dealer for limited warranty details.)

The half-ton TITAN King Cab is offered in 4×4 and 4×2 drive and three grade levels – S, SV and PRO-4X – each equipped with a standard 390-horsepower 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 engine and 7-speed automatic transmission. TITAN King Cab offers an available maximum towing capacity2 of 9,420 pounds and maximum payload capacity3of 1,640 pounds when properly equipped.

About the 2018 Nissan TITAN

For 2018, Nissan offers a full range of rugged TITAN half-ton pickups, including Single Cab, King Cab and Crew Cab body configurations, 4×2 and 4×4 drive, and a choice of up to five grade levels. Every TITAN half-ton is powered by a 390-horsepower 5.6-liter Endurance® V8 gasoline engine mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission.

The 2018 TITAN half-ton also offers cutting-edge available towing, utility features and driving aids, including an Integrated Trailer Brake Controller, Trailer Sway Control (TSC), Tow/Haul Mode with Downhill Speed Control and a Trailer Light Check system that allows one-person hook-up operation – including checking turn signals, brake lights and running/clearance lights. It offers an available maximum towing capacity of 9,740 pounds and maximum payload capacity of 1,950 pounds when properly equipped.

Available technology features include Around View® Monitor (I-AVM), NissanConnectSM with Navigation, a 7.0-inch color touch-screen display, SiriusXM® Traffic and Sirius Travel LinkTM (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately), Siri® Eyes Free, Nissan Voice Recognition for navigation and audio, Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and RearView Monitor.

The 2018 TITAN half-ton is available in a range of nine Crew Cab, five King Cab and four Single Cab drive and grade configurations. It is assembled in Canton, Mississippi, with its V8 engines assembled in Decherd, Tennessee. For more information on the 2018 TITAN, TITAN XD and the complete 2018 Nissan vehicle lineup, please visit nissannews.com.

