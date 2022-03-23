Nissan thanks all Thai customers on its 70th anniversary in Thailand at the 2022 Motor Show

Leadership in mobility and innovation is on display at the ‘Nissan Electrification Zone’ supported by its most dynamic vehicle line ups ever

Nissan Thailand is celebrating its 70th anniversary by showcasing its leadership in electric mobility and technological innovations at this year’s 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show, backed up by dynamic vehicle lineups for its valued Thai customers.

The booth theme this year is ‘Innovation for Excitement’, and Nissan Thailand will be bringing its dynamic vehicle line ups in the show that is scheduled from March 23 to April 3, 2022, at Muang Thong Thani Challenger Halls 1-3. Top models on offer include:

New Nissan Almera – The latest edition now has a modern and sporty design, with six monotone body colors, including ‘Night Blue’, and features new two-tone colors: White with black roof and grey with black roof for the VL CVT and VL Sportech models. A premium and comfortable interior impress with new black leather QUOLE MODURE seats, a zero-gravity seat that reflects heat from sunlight and lets passengers sit comfortably throughout the drive. New Nissan Almera delivers impressive driving performance and all-round safety technology, including six airbags (V CVT models) providing the driver and loved ones with confidence and safety thanks to Nissan’s Advanced 360° Safety Shield. It also connects with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Connectivity, providing all on board with both entertainment and safety on the drive.

Nissan KICKS e–POWER – The compact SUV’s innovative all-new electric-powered technology does not require charging. It converts petrol into electrical energy, stored straight into its 100% electric battery motor. The Nissan KICKS e-POWER also comes with two-tone design colors that reflects its uniqueness. “One Drive and You’ll Love It”.

Nissan Terra – The premium SUV was upgraded to deliver best-in-class safety, entertainment, and luxury, and can take drivers to every destination safely and without limitation. Its powerful engine provides the best acceleration performance in its class, while a Bose Premium Audio and Entertainment surround sound system keeps all passengers connected and entertained for the duration of the drive.

Nissan Navara – This tough & smart truck is designed to be ‘Driven by the brave’ with the ability to turn every journey into an adventure. Its powerful engine and four-wheel drive can conquer any destination. Its famous fully boxed frame chassis is made to take on even the most challenging terrain, and Nissan’s Advanced 360° Safety Shield offering added peace of mind.

Nissan LEAF – This vehicle is currently the only 100% electric vehicle in Thailand able to offer consumers V2H technology that can share and store electricity to power homes. This complete ecosystem can help reduce daily energy consumption, reduce household electricity bills, and significantly reduce the cost of using an EV. For customers who are looking to own a Nissan LEAF, the Motor Show exclusive offer includes a special price of only 1,499,000 baht, with 0% interest, and free first-class insurance.

Mr. Isao Sekiguchi, President of Nissan Thailand, said, “I would like to thank all our valued Thai customers, as Nissan Thailand is proud to have stood beside the Thai people for over 70 years, starting from humble beginnings of just a small factory to our modern production facilities today. During this time, Nissan has made a significant contribution to Thailand’s economic growth and development, making the country a center of automotive manufacturing excellence.”

“We have done this by putting our valued Thai customers at the heart of everything we do. For the past 70 years, we have delivered product and service innovation to our customers in Thailand, and we look forward to creating even more exciting technology and ownership experiences for them in many more decades ahead.”

To celebrate Nissan’s over 70 years in Thailand, it is proud to feature a collection of special deals available at the 2022 Motor Show that help make the cost of owning a new Nissan vehicle more affordable than ever. These include, but are not limited to, 0% interest rate, free 90-day trial, Free first-class ‘Nissan Premium Protection’ insurance for 1 year, and Worry-free package*.

On this anniversary, Nissan is also proud to display the legendary first Nissan Skyline GT-R C10, one of the most beloved sports cars by fans worldwide. The Skyline GT-R C10 was born in 1968 after a full-model change. It was famous for its ‘Hakosuka’ nickname (Boxy Skyline) and features a wider and lower body with edgy styling, especially the character line on the rear fender that was designed based on the high-performance hydrodynamics that thrill motorsport fans.

The ‘Nissan Electrification Zone’ at the booth offers an educational experience with Nissan Energy Share concept providing value information for customers who are interested in EVs and electric ecosystems. An EV is no longer just for travelling, as the advanced demonstration house shows how connected cars can become personal power grids that share electricity to power homes as well. This EV ecosystem helps to reduce daily energy consumption and household electricity bills while significantly lowering the cost of owning and operating an EV.

