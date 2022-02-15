Nissan Thailand’s largest 40 LEAF delivery to EVME PLUS

Thai corporate joins Nissan in helping accelerate EV infrastructure network in Thailand, with Thailand’s largest EV fleet corporate handover

Nissan in Thailand proudly handed over 40 Nissan LEAF electric vehicles to EVME PLUS (EVme), Thailand’s full-service EV lifestyle platform and a wholly-owned subsidiary of PTT Public Co., Ltd. This is the largest Nissan EV fleet delivery in Thailand, with the units of 100% battery electric vehicles forming part of EVme’s fleet.

Nissan LEAF was selected due to its strong global reputation, with the zero-emission vehicle sold in 59 markets globally, and more than 500,000 sold worldwide.* Newly established EVme, a subsidiary of PTT, offers EV lifestyle experiences through a mobile application platform. This allows EVme’s customers to use their LEAF vehicle to experience a full digital experience with peace of mind. Or, if needed, LEAFs can feed the energy back into the public energy grid. This improves power supply stability by absorbing demand fluctuation, thanks to the availability of the stored energy in the LEAF’s battery. This could support the growth of renewable energy in Thailand’s grid and leverage the unique capabilities of electric vehicles (EVs) for purposes beyond mobility.

“The Nissan LEAF is one of the first models in our EV fleet. We are also proud to be part of the action to minimize environmental issues sustainably and enhance the EV ecosystem in Thailand through our digital platform that will allow consumers to experience various EVs that we offer. Customers can now download EVme mobile application from Apple App Store or Google Play, simply book an EV, and experience an EV of their dreams the next day,” said Suvicha Sudchai, CEO & MD, EVME PLUS Co., Ltd., explaining how Nissan could play a crucial role in EVme vision.

Isao Sekiguchi, President of Nissan Thailand, said: “Nissan in Thailand is proud to have the largest Nissan EV fleet delivery in Thailand’s history, with our Nissan LEAF. This is indicative of our proven technology and global expertise in electrified vehicles. We are honored to work in close collaboration with EVme, who has the vision to develop an EV ecosystem in Thailand by offering EV experiences to Thai people. Nissan in Thailand will continue to strongly play a key role in zero-emission mobility solutions to help Thailand drive towards a sustainable future.”

These 40 Nissan LEAFs alone can save 184 metric tons of greenhouse gases each year, equivalent to planting 8,360 trees.** These EVs also help decrease traffic noise pollution, which helps increase levels of pedestrian street activity and social interaction.*** These show how impactful electrified vehicles can be in providing a sustainable alternative to address air pollution and noise pollution.

The Nissan LEAF has a driving range of more than 300 km according to the NEDC standard and is more than 60% more efficient than the previous model per charge – allowing drivers to enjoy safer, longer, and more comfortable journeys. Customers will get the peace of mind for 1st class insurance Nissan Premium Protection for 1 year, an EV system warranty for 5 years or 100,000 km, and a battery deterioration warranty for 8 years or 160,000 km.****

“At Siam Nissan Sales, we are committed to providing our customers, both individual and fleet vehicles, with best-in-class services along with an uncompromising customer satisfaction experience for customers. Being a part of delivering these 40 Nissan LEAFs to EVme, is a very proud moment. To support LEAF owners, our Nissan-certified LEAF dealers are always available to assist our customers and are equipped with especially EV-trained technicians, tools & spare parts.” Chatree Chudboontham, Assistant Managing Director, Siam Nissan Sales, said.

SOURCE: Nissan