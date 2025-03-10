Nissan Thailand wins three Car of the Year 2025 awards

Nissan in Thailand won three prestigious 'Car of the Year 2025' awards, including the Nissan SERENA as the Best Hybrid MPV under 2,000 cc, Nissan KICKS e-POWER as the Best Hybrid SUV under 1,300 cc, and Nissan Navara DC for the Best High-lift Pickup under 2500 cc

Nissan in Thailand won three prestigious ‘Car of the Year 2025’ awards, including the Nissan SERENA as the Best Hybrid MPV under 2,000 cc, Nissan KICKS e-POWER as the Best Hybrid SUV under 1,300 cc, and Nissan Navara DC for the Best High-lift Pickup under 2500 cc. The ceremony was held recently at the Challenger Building, IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center, Muang Thong Thani.

The 2025 Car of the Year Award marks the first award for the new Nissan SERENA in Thailand. The new Nissan Serena was launched in December 2024 and since then, this premium Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) has been well received by Thai customers for its spacious interior, convenience and technology. Embodying the “Big. Easy. Fun” concept, the Nissan Serena delivers the “Excitement in Every Drive, Convenience in Every Detail”, fits for Thai families who are looking for a mobility partner to enrich their journeys and shared moments.

“The Car of the Year award is one of Nissan’s prides, reflecting the appreciation to Nissan’s product and technology. We are excited that our products are highly praised, and this will be our driving force to develop products and technologies that exceed the expectation of our customers “, said Masao Tsutsumi, Senior Vice President, Nissan Motor Thailand.

Nissan Kicks e-POWER offers its unique benefits of a 100% electric motor driving experience without requiring changes to driving behavior or concerns about external charging, thanks to the Nissan’s unique award-winning e-POWER technology. Driving is easier, smoother and more confident with Nissan’s 360° Safety Shield safety technologies.

Nissan Navara features a more premium and sportier new interior design. At its core, the Navara continues to embody the “Ton-Promp-Lui” DNA of durability and reliability—values that remain its defining characteristics.

SOURCE: Nissan