Nissan Thailand urges customers to replace affected Takata airbags

Nissan is committed to deliver driving safety and satisfaction of our customers and their passengers. Nissan Thailand urges all Nissan vehicle owners to bring their vehicles that may be subject to a safety inspection, parts changes as well as Takata airbags replacement.

Many automakers have been affected from the Takata airbag issue, Nissan Thailand has high concern about the safety of its customers who own affected Nissan vehicles that required Takata air bags replacement. Since 2013, Nissan has announced the Takata airbag campaign, to ensure that all Nissan drivers and passengers are protected and secured from the complete equipment. To increase the number of completion rate, the company continues inviting all of its affected customers to replace their Takata airbag as soon as possible for enhanced safety. Customers can replace their Takata airbags at all Nissan dealership nationwide with free of charge.

(Affected Model Year on 2000-2015)

2000-2002 Nissan Cefiro 2010-2011 Nissan March 2011 Nissan Almera 2002-2005 Nissan X-Trail 2000-2006 Nissan Sunny Neo 2004-2009 Nissan Teana 2006-2014 Nissan Navara 2006-2012 Nissan Tiida 2015 Nissan Livina 2003 Nissan Patrol

Customers who own any of above models are encouraged to visit our Nissan website at https://en.nissan.co.th/owners/recall-nissan.html, and using your vehicle identification number (VIN) for quickly check if there are any service campaign specific to your Nissan car.

Impacted customers are advised to contact, as soon as possible, Nissan authorized dealerto schedule the service for your vehicle or contact the 24/7 Nissan call center at 02 401 9600 for those in Bangkok and the perimeter area, and 1-800-900-500 for all other provinces, for further information.

Your continued patronage and trust in our brand will serve as motivation for all Nissan networks to provide high-quality products and services.

SOURCE: Nissan