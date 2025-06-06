Nissan Thailand reaffirms commitment to market, customer and dealer partnership at the 2025 Dealer Conference

Nissan Thailand thanked its dealers for the past year success and emphasized its strong commitment to the Thai market and its nationwide dealership network at the 2025 Dealer Conference. The event was recently held in Bangkok under the “Achieve Together” theme, with a total of 78 dealers joining.

Considering that dealers are strategic partners who have significantly contributed to Nissan’s growth and strong brand presence, Nissan holds the dealer conference every year. It provides an opportunity for Nissan to reaffirm its commitment to its dealer partners nationwide, foster mutual growth, and share updates on trends, strategies, and dealer development programs. The event also serves as a platform to celebrate the achievements of top-performing dealers.

At the 2025 Dealer Conference, Nissan shared RE:NISSAN, the global strategy aimed at enhancing overall performance, as well as Nissan Thailand plans – by outlining its local business direction. As part of Nissan Thailand’s business plan, the company shared its new models plan; providing dealers with ample lead time to prepare for the launches and deliver new waves of excitement to Thai customers.

Toshihiro Fujiki, President of Nissan Thailand and ASEAN, said, “We value our strong partnership with our partners and dealers. Throughout 72 years of Nissan’s presence in Thailand, we have achieved many milestones, thanks to the support and collaboration from our dealers. Nissan Thailand is committed to driving ahead and growing our presence in the country, together with our partners and dealers.”

The dealership network has played a key role in enhancing customer satisfaction that promote sustainable growth. Nissan and its dealers have adopted advanced digital technologies to better serve the diverse needs and lifestyles of modern customers. This has enabled Nissan to reach a broader customer base. These systems and technologies also help enhance the efficiency of dealer services moving forward.

Photo shows: Toshihiro Fujiki, President of Nissan Thailand and ASEAN, Nissan executives and nationwide dealers at the annual Dealer Conference where they reaffirmed their commitment to bring products and services that customers value to enhance customer satisfaction and experience.

SOURCE: Nissan