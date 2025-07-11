Nissan successfully priced ¥860 billion in bonds

Funding secured for general corporate purposes and investments for the future

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. has successfully priced its US dollar-denominated and euro-denominated bonds, as well as yen-denominated convertible bonds (collectively the “Bonds”), to further enhance liquidity in its automotive business to support the medium and long-term strategies. The total funds raised from the Bonds amounted to approximately 860 billion yen consisting of approximately 660 billion yen for the US dollar-denominated and euro-denominated bonds combined and 200 billion yen in convertible bonds. Nissan’s bond offering was oversubscribed, reflecting the confidence of investors in the Re:Nissan recovery plan. The funds were raised in the longer tenors (4-year to 10-year tenors) to support Nissan’s medium to long-term plans.

Nissan intends to use the net proceeds raised through the US dollar and euro offerings for general corporate purposes and upcoming bond maturities including those in fiscal year 2025. The net proceeds from the convertible bonds are intended to be used by fiscal year 2030 for investments in new products and technologies such as electrification and software-defined-vehicles. The company will continue to strengthen its financing capabilities and maintain strong liquidity in its automotive business to support the goals in Re:Nissan.

SOURCE: Nissan