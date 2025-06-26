Nissan starts the line integration in Thailand

Aimed at enhancing cost competitiveness and preparing future model localization

Nissan has officially kickstarted the line integration at its manufacturing plant in Samut Prakan province, Thailand. As part of the project’s important milestones, Nissan held a ceremony at Nissan Motor Thailand Plant Line #1 to celebrate decades of its production excellence and the new beginning of its manufacturing.

Toshihiro Fujiki, President of Nissan Thailand and ASEAN, said, “Nissan continues its commitment to grow its presence in Thailand and ASEAN. One of our strategic actions this year is upgrading our production lines at Nissan Thailand’s plants to be more cost-competitive and ready for future model localization. This key action prepares us to continue delivering exciting Thai-made vehicles for our valued customers in Thailand and other export destinations”.

Nissan’s first manufacturing plant in Thailand was established in 1962. A few years later, Nissan Motor Thailand Plant Line #1 located at today’s premises at Samut Prakan province was established in 1975. Nissan Motor Thailand Plant Line #1 has been in operation for 50 years, producing a total of more than 2.5 million vehicles for both Thailand’s domestic market and overseas markets.

The line integration project is expected to be complete in Q2 fiscal year 2025. Production of current models sold in Thailand, such as Almera, Kicks e-POWER, Navara and Terra, and also some future models, will be at the new integrated line of Nissan Motor Thailand Plant.

SOURCE: Nissan