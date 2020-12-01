Nissan showcases new model range at 37th Thailand International Motor Expo

Nissan is exciting visitors with a range of new models and four new car colors at the 37th Thailand International Motor Expo 2020, held from December 2 to 13, 2020 at IMPACT Challenger 1-3, Muang Thong Thani. The Nissan booth features unique concepts and special campaigns to end the year for its valued Thai customers. The “Live Experience” concept is set to thrill visitors through Augmented Reality presentations.

The motor show is the first opportunity for Thai people to experience the Nissan Kicks e-POWER and Nissan Almera in new colors, as well as new editions of the iconic Nissan GT-R, Nissan Terra and Nissan Note. Visitors also have the opportunity to be among the first people worldwide to test drive the all-new Nissan Navara, which was recently unveiled in Thailand.

Participants can look forward to a thrilling experience through a colorful light show on a large, curved LED screen. Augmented Reality (AR) technology gives visitors a new perspective on the Japanese automaker’s “Journey to the New Era”.

Ramesh Narasimhan, President of Nissan in Thailand, said, “Nissan is ready to continue meeting the needs of our customers by enhancing the line-up of various Nissan models, which is on full display at the Motor Expo. Innovative offers and financing options provide customers with a wide range of options to own a Nissan vehicle. We encourage everybody to visit the Nissan booth and be amazed by the new look of the Nissan brand. It may not be what people expect from us.”

The first highlight is the new Nissan Kicks e-POWER. The car has won the 2021 “Technology of the Year” award, given by the Automotive Researchers’ and Journalists’ Conference of Japan (RJC), for its e-POWER electrified powertrain. e-POWER offers the driving experience of a 100% electric vehicle, but without the need for external charging.

The Nissan Kicks e-POWER has also been nominated for the prestigious 2020 – 2021 Car of the Year award by the Association of Japan Automobile Journalists (JCOTY) and Thailand (TAJA). Furthermore, it has received the highest five-star safety rating from testing body ASEAN NCAP.

The Kicks e-POWER comes in V and VL variants and comes in two new exterior colors, Sunlight Yellow* and Night Blue, giving customers more options to match their personality. Enhancements include ambient lights on the door panels and front of the interior, with a welcome light that illuminates when opening the door. Enhancing customer peace of mind is a 10-year lithium-ion battery warranty without a distance limit.**

Nissan is also offering options with a new loan program, Nissan Future Value (NFV) ***, which allows customers a variety of options at the end of the contract to suit their individual needs. The Kicks e-POWER comes with 24-hour roadside assistance, a three-year Nissan SAVE SAFE check-in package, three-year Nissan Premium Protection first-class insurance, plus annual vehicle tax payment.***

The Nissan Almera is on display with two new stylish exterior colors, Monarch Orange and Gunmetalic Grey, accentuated by its two-tone exterior and a black roof. Other design highlights include a sleek black finish to the front grille, rear spoiler, side mirrors, alloy wheels, and decorative stickers on the side. The interior is enhanced with sporty foot pedals, door sills, carpets, and an N-SPORT decorative emblem on the steering wheel. The selling price starts from 650,000 baht and is limited to 500 vehicles only. The N-Sport package is available exclusively for the VL model.

The new Almera is an intelligent urban sedan that has won the hearts of young families and millennials. It offers enhanced driving performance and economy from its 1.0-liter turbo engine. Driving confidence is heightened by an advanced safety technology suite of Nissan Intelligent Mobility, building on the reputation of the vehicle’s distinctive space, comfort, and spaciousness.

Other highlights of the event include the chance to test drive a new Nissan Navara, the brave intelligent pickup truck for tough people. It is characterized by an aggressive new design, a new 2.3-liter twin-turbo diesel engine, and full intelligent driving technology from Nissan Intelligence Mobility. The new Navara is ready for those interested to book at the event and ready for delivery by December. Produced in Thailand, customers in the kingdom are the first worldwide to receive the new pickup.

The new Navara comes in special new PRO-4X and PRO-2X models that complement the aggressive exterior design with a black grille, alloy rims, and All-Terrain tires. These come in stealth gray color, complemented by orange-red accent highlights with a starting price from 999,000 baht in the PRO-2X model and 1,149,000 baht in the PRO-4X model. **

For those who like high-performance super sports cars, Nissan is featuring its latest rendition of the 2021 Nissan GT-R. A recent facelift adds a touch of luxury by upgrading the headlamps and taillights with new colors, adding to the fierce grille and body skirts, and the latest alloy wheels. The customizable interior has a choice of materials and seat colors, while the front console adds luxury but retains the legendary style of the iconic GT-R. Prices start from 10.7 million baht with a three-year or 100,000 km warranty and exclusive after-sales service provided by Nissan High-Performance Center.

Nissan is also showcasing two other models, including the 2020 Nissan Terra, which comes with a ‘NissanConnect’ infotainment system and ‘Energetic Package’**** accessories for the VL series, plus the 2020 Nissan Note, with its new ‘Monarch Orange’ color and a new set of accessories to match its sporty look.

In addition to the exciting car lineup, Nissan is also offering a special ‘Happy Moment is Back’ December 2020 offer to make owning all Nissan models easier. The package includes a special interest rate starting at 0% ** or a comfortable installment with Nissan Easy Pay starting at just 1,800 baht per month ** with free one-year first-class insurance ** and free 90-day period payment. **

* Exterior body paint Sunlight yellow, add 10,000-baht.

**Conditions are as specified by the company.

*** This offer is for Nissan Leasing (Thailand) customers and under specified conditions only.

**** Energetic Package accessories for Nissan Terra made and available at Nissan dealers nationwide.

SOURCE: Nissan